Sinusopathy: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Sinusopathy, better known as sinusitis, is a disease that occurs when the sinuses become inflamed and this leads to the formation of secretions that obstruct the lining of the nose and the bony cavities of the face. Symptoms of sinusopathy can be pressure-type headache, presence of greenish or yellowish phlegm, cough and fever and are most often associated with other diseases such as asthma and allergic rhinitis.

Usually, sinus disease is caused by the virus responsible for the flu, but it can also be caused by infection by bacteria and fungi, and in these cases sinus disease can be chronic, that is, it persists for more than eight weeks.

Treatment is indicated by an otolaryngologist and depends on the cause and severity of sinus disease, however, it mainly consists of nasal lavage with saline and medication to relieve symptoms, and the use of antibiotics may be recommended for people with bacterial sinus disease. See how to make a nasal wash for sinusitis.

main symptoms

Symptoms of sinus disease often appear after a flu, cold or rhinitis attack and can be:

Headache;

Increased sensitivity around the cheeks, eyes and forehead;

Stuffy nose;

Cough;

yellow or green phlegm;

Reduced sense of smell;

Fever.

In some cases, sinus disease can be confused with a dental problem, because it can also cause toothache and bad breath. In children, signs of sinus disease can also include irritability, difficulty eating, and breathing through the mouth most of the time.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of sinusopathy can be made by a general practitioner, but more often it is performed by the otolaryngologist through a physical examination and analysis of a person’s symptoms, however, some tests such as nasofibroscopy may be recommended, which serves to evaluate the nasal cavity and other structures, using a thin tube with a camera at its end. Learn more about how nasofibroscopy is performed.

The doctor may also request tests such as computed tomography, as it is considered the best imaging technique to diagnose sinusopathy, as it is possible to observe the structures of the face, the presence of secretions and bone thickening of the walls of the sinuses. The X-ray, nowadays is not so used anymore, because it is not able to show accurate images of the sinuses, but it can still be indicated by some doctors.

In addition, the doctor may also request a microbiology exam, if there are signs and symptoms indicative of sinusopathy being a consequence of a fungal or bacterial infection. This exam is done by collecting the nasal secretion that is sent to the laboratory with the aim of identifying which microorganism is causing the sinusopathy. Most of the time, microbiological examination is indicated for people who do not respond to conventional treatment and who have recurrent episodes of this condition.

what types

Sinusopathy is an inflammation of the sinuses, which are bony cavities in the face, which can affect both sides of the face, called bilateral sinusopathy and can be classified according to the affected part, such as:

Ethmoidal sinusopathy: occurs when inflammation in the region around the eyes;

occurs when inflammation in the region around the eyes; Sphenoidal sinusopathy: it is the inflammatory process of the part that is behind the eyes;

it is the inflammatory process of the part that is behind the eyes; Frontal sinusopathy: it happens in cases where the inflammation affects the cavities in the forehead region;

it happens in cases where the inflammation affects the cavities in the forehead region; Maxillary sinusopathy: it consists of the inflammation of the breasts that are located in the apple of the face.

Sinusopathy can often appear in various parts of the face, as these structures are very close to each other and this can generate more intense headaches.

In addition, this condition can be acute, which is when the sinus disease lasts for less than 4 weeks and is mainly caused by a virus, and it can also be chronic where the sinus disease persists for 8 to 12 weeks. Check out more what chronic sinusitis is and symptoms.

treatment options

Treatment for sinus disease depends on the affected area, the severity of the symptoms and the causes, but usually consists of performing a nasal wash with saline solution, as this helps to eliminate secretions and hydrate the nasal mucosa. It may be recommended to use sprays decongestants to clear the nose, antiallergic, analgesics, anti-inflammatories and, in some cases, corticosteroids.

When the doctor confirms that the sinus disease is caused by bacteria, he will prescribe antibiotics, which can be amoxicillin, azithromycin or clarithromycin, which must be used for a period of at least 7 days or according to the doctor’s recommendation, even if the symptoms disappear. Some natural remedies can be used to improve the symptoms of sinus disease, such as inhaling eucalyptus steam. Check out more other types of home remedies for sinusitis.

In addition, the doctor may recommend surgical treatment in cases where the person does not respond to treatment with the indicated drugs, when the clinical condition worsens, such as increased secretion and nasal obstruction, or when sinusopathy is associated with some persistent symptoms of lung problems.

Possible causes

Sinusopathy is a disease caused by inflammation of the sinuses that leads to obstruction and swelling of these bony cavities of the face and can be caused by respiratory allergies, such as allergic rhinitis, which make the nose unable to perform its functions properly, contributing to the entry of viruses and bacteria in this region.

In addition, there are other factors that can lead to the onset of sinus disease such as cigarette use, low immunity, dental infections and asthma. See more what asthma is and the main symptoms.

