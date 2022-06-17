Isoflavone: what it is, what it is for and how to take it

Isoflavones are natural compounds found abundantly mainly in soybeans of the species Glycine max and in the red clover of the species trifolium pratenseand to a lesser extent in alfalfa.

These compounds are considered a natural estrogen and can be used in their natural form or in supplements to relieve menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, increased sweating or sleep disturbances. In addition, isoflavones can decrease PMS symptoms and prevent osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease.

Although isoflavones have several menopausal benefits, these compounds should not be used by women who have or have had breast cancer, or by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Isoflavones can be consumed in food or purchased as a supplement in health food stores, compounding pharmacies and drugstores. It is important to make an evaluation with the gynecologist before starting treatment with these compounds.

what is it for

Isoflavones are indicated to reduce the frequency and intensity of menopausal symptoms such as night sweats, hot flashes and insomnia. In addition, they can be used to relieve PMS symptoms, lower bad cholesterol, or prevent postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Main benefits

The main benefits of isoflavones are:

1. Decrease menopausal symptoms

Some studies show that isoflavones have a similar structure to estrogen, a hormone produced by the ovaries and that is not produced during menopause. These compounds may be an alternative treatment for menopausal symptoms that include excessive night sweats, hot flashes or hot flashes, and insomnia. Learn other remedies for menopause.

2. Decrease PMS symptoms

Isoflavones can be used to lessen PMS symptoms such as irritability, nervousness or breast pain that occur due to hormonal changes throughout the menstrual cycle. These compounds can regulate estrogen levels, helping to reduce PMS. Check out other ways to relieve PMS symptoms.

3. Protect against cardiovascular disease

Isoflavones can lower bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels and thus prevent cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure and coronary heart disease. However, medications for high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and coronary heart disease must be taken on a regular basis, and soy isoflavones can be used to supplement these treatments.

4. Prevent osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a common disease in post-menopause due to hormonal changes that occur at this stage, which can cause bone fractures, reducing the quality of life of women. Isoflavones can be used for the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis, especially for women who have contraindications for hormone replacement therapy with contraceptives. See other osteoporosis treatment options.

5. Control blood glucose

Some studies show that the phenolic compounds present in isoflavones can reduce the absorption of carbohydrates by the intestine, reducing blood sugar levels. In addition, isoflavones can increase the body’s sensitivity to insulin, which can be an important ally in preventing diabetes. Learn 5 simple tips to control diabetes.

How to take

The most popular way to use isoflavones is in the form of supplements and the way of use varies according to the type of substance contained in the supplements, with the general guidelines being:

Dry extract capsules Glycine max (Soyfemme): the dose is 150 mg once a day. The capsule should always be taken at the same time with a little water;

Tablets of dry hydroalcoholic extract of Glycine max (Isoflavine): Dosage ranges from 75 to 150 mg once daily, or may be increased upon medical advice. The tablet should be taken with a glass of water, always at the same time;

Trifolium pratense dry extract tablet (Climadil, Promensil or Climatrix): 1 tablet of 40 mg can be taken once a day with a meal. The dose may be increased to up to 4 tablets per day, depending on medical advice.

Although isoflavones have several benefits and help relieve menopausal symptoms, it is important to consult a gynecologist before starting to use these substances, so that the dose is adjusted individually according to the woman’s needs.

Foods with isoflavones

Isoflavones can also be consumed on a daily basis through foods such as:

Soy: isoflavones are more prevalent in soy-based foods and can be consumed in the form of grain and flour, for example. In addition, soybeans can also be found in oil and tofu;

red clover: this plant is a good source of isoflavones and its leaves can be eaten cooked and used in salads, for example, or the dried flowers can be used to make tea;

Alfalfa: the leaves and roots of this plant can be consumed in soups, salads or tea, and alfalfa sprouts should be consumed raw in salads, for example.

Isoflavones can also be found in very small amounts in legumes such as peas, chickpeas, lima beans, fava beans and lentils, as well as peanuts and flaxseeds.

Possible side effects

The main side effects of isoflavones are constipation, increased formation of intestinal gas, and nausea.

who shouldn’t use

Isoflavones should not be used by children, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, women who have or have had breast cancer, and people who are allergic to soy or any other plant that is the source of the supplement.

In addition, isoflavones may interact with:

Thyroid medications like levothyroxine: isoflavones reduce the effectiveness of thyroid medications, requiring dose adjustment and frequent monitoring of thyroid hormones;

antibiotics : antibiotics in general reduce the action of isoflavones;

tamoxifen: Tamoxifen is a drug used to treat breast cancer. Isoflavones reduce the action of tamoxifen and therefore should not be used at the same time.

It is important to inform the doctor and pharmacist of all medicines that are used to avoid interactions and the treatment to be effective.