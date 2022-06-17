Menstruation with clots: 7 main causes (and what to do)

Menstruation may come with lumps, which are blood clots, but this situation is usually normal as it arises due to an imbalance in the woman’s hormones. When this hormonal imbalance occurs, the lining of the inner walls of the uterus can thicken, causing more profuse bleeding and the formation of clots, which can range from 5 mm to 3-4 cm.

Although menstruation with pieces is normal in most cases and does not require treatment, in other cases it can be caused by some diseases such as anemia, endometriosis or myoma. For this reason, it is important to consult a gynecologist to assess the cause of blood clots and guide the appropriate treatment.

If you have been bleeding profusely for more than 7 days, see the main causes of menstrual bleeding.

When a woman has more than 2 menstrual cycles with lumpy menstruation, it could mean:

1. abortion

Blood clots in menstruation can indicate a miscarriage in the 1st trimester of pregnancy, especially if the color is slightly yellowish or grayish. See what other symptoms can help identify a miscarriage.

What to do: to confirm that there has been an abortion, it is very important to go to the gynecologist to ask for a beta hcg test.

However, if the bleeding is very profuse, you should go to the hospital quickly to start the appropriate treatment and prevent the loss of too much blood. In most cases, the miscarriage happens in the first few weeks of pregnancy and the bleeding only lasts for 2 to 3 days.

2. Endometriosis

Endometriosis is characterized by the growth of endometrial tissue outside the uterus, which can cause heavy menstruation, severe pain, and clot formation. This disease, despite being more common in women between the ages of 30 and 40, can appear at any age.

What to do: you should consult the gynecologist to do tests such as transvaginal ultrasound or blood analysis and confirm the diagnosis, starting the treatment that normally depends on the woman’s desire to get pregnant, and can be done with the use of drugs, hormones or surgery. Learn more about when severe menstrual pain could be endometriosis.

3. Fibroids

Fibroids are a benign tumor on the inner wall of the uterus, which usually causes symptoms such as pain in the uterus, heavy menstruation with clot formation, and bleeding outside the menstrual period.

What to do: it is important to consult the gynecologist to perform a pelvic ultrasound and confirm the presence of myoma. Treatment can be done with medication, surgery to remove the fibroid or embolization of the fibroid. See how fibroid treatment is done.

4. Iron deficiency anemia

Iron deficiency anemia can be one of the causes of lumpy menstruation, as iron deficiency can alter blood clotting, leading to clots during menstruation.

What to do: it is advisable to consult the general practitioner to request a blood test and confirm the presence of anemia. When confirmed, anemia can be treated with a doctor-prescribed iron supplement and iron-rich foods such as lentils, parsley, beans, and meats.

5. Other diseases that affect the endometrium

Other endometrial diseases such as endometrial hyperplasia, which is the overgrowth of the endometrium, or polyposis, which is the formation of polyps in the endometrium, can cause lumpy menstruation due to the growth of the uterus.

What to do: one should consult the gynecologist to identify the correct problem. Treatment can be done with curettage of endometrial tissue or with the use of progesterone.

6. Vitamin and mineral deficiency

Deficiency of vitamins and minerals that regulate clot formation such as vitamin C or K deficiency alters blood clotting, causing clots to form during menstruation.

What to do: in these cases it is important to investigate which vitamin or mineral is in lesser quantity and increase the consumption of foods rich in this vitamin. Thus, it is recommended to increase the intake of foods such as spinach, oranges, strawberries, broccoli or carrots, for example, avoiding clots during menstruation.

7. Gynecological exams or childbirth

Menstruation with lumps can also occur after performing some gynecological exams or when complications occur in childbirth.

What to do: usually menstruation stops showing changes in 2 or 3 days, returning to normal in the next cycle. Therefore, if clots continue to appear, it is important to consult the gynecologist.

When menstruation comes with skin

Menstruation can also come with small pieces of skin and this does not mean that the woman has had a miscarriage. These patches of skin are small pieces of the woman’s own endometrium, but they are discolored. Just as the blood has red cells and white cells, the endometrium can also show this color.

If the woman has menstruation with pieces of skin in 2 consecutive cycles, it is recommended to go to the gynecologist for an observational exam and ask for exams, if necessary.