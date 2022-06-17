What are the chances of surviving an aneurysm?

The chances of surviving an aneurysm vary depending on its size, location, the person’s age, and general health. However, in most cases it is possible to live for more than 10 years with an aneurysm without ever having any symptoms or complications.

In addition, many cases can be operated upon after diagnosis, to remove the aneurysm or strengthen the walls of the affected blood vessel, almost completely reducing the chances of rupture. However, the diagnosis is very difficult and, therefore, many people only find out when the rupture occurs or when they undergo a routine exam that ends up identifying the aneurysm.

Here are some signs that may indicate the presence of an aneurysm.

Symptoms of a ruptured aneurysm

Symptoms of a ruptured aneurysm vary depending on its location. The two most common types are aortic aneurysm and brain aneurysm, and in these cases, symptoms include:

aortic aneurysm

Sudden severe pain in the belly or back;

Pain that radiates from the chest to the neck, jaw, or arms;

Difficulty breathing;

Feeling faint;

Paleness and purplish lips.

Brain aneurysm

Very severe headache;

Nausea and vomiting;

Blurry vision;

Severe pain behind the eyes;

Difficulty walking;

Weakness and dizziness;

Eyelids drooping.

If more of these symptoms are present, or if there is a suspicion of an aneurysm, it is very important to go to the emergency room immediately or call medical help, calling 192. The aneurysm is an emergency situation and, therefore, the more The sooner treatment is started, the greater the chances of survival and the lower the risk of sequelae.

When there is a greater chance of breakup

The risk of an aneurysm rupturing increases with age, especially after age 50, because the walls of the arteries become more fragile and, as a result, can eventually rupture with blood pressure. In addition, people who smoke, who drink a lot of alcohol, or who suffer from uncontrolled high blood pressure are also at a higher risk of breakage.

Regarding the size of the aneurysm, in the case of a cerebral aneurysm, the risk is greater when it is larger than 7 mm, or when it is larger than 5 cm, in the case of an abdominal or aortic aneurysm. In these cases, treatment with surgery to correct the aneurysm is usually indicated, after risk assessment by the doctor. Understand how the treatment is done in the case of cerebral aneurysm and aortic aneurysm.

Can pregnancy increase the risk of rupture?

Although a woman’s body undergoes many changes during pregnancy, there is no increased risk of the aneurysm rupturing, even during childbirth. However, many obstetricians prefer to opt for cesarean section to reduce the stress caused by natural childbirth on the body, especially if the aneurysm is very large or if there has been a previous rupture.

Possible sequelae of aneurysm

The biggest complication of a ruptured aneurysm is the risk of death, as the internal bleeding caused by the rupture can be difficult to stop, even with proper treatment.

However, if it is possible to stop the bleeding, there is still the possibility of other sequelae, especially in the case of a brain aneurysm, since the pressure of the hemorrhage can cause damage to the brain, which ends up generating complications similar to those of a stroke, such as muscle weakness, difficulty moving a body part, memory loss or difficulty speaking, for example. See a list of other sequelae of bleeding in the brain.