Aortic aneurysm: what it is, symptoms, treatment and surgery

An aortic aneurysm is a dilatation of the walls of the aorta, which is the largest artery in the human body and carries arterial blood from the heart to all other parts. Depending on the location of the aorta that is affected, aortic aneurysm can be divided into two types:

: appears in the thoracic segment of the aorta, that is, in the chest region; Abdominal aortic aneurysm: is the most common type of aortic aneurysm and occurs below the chest region.

Although it does not cause any symptoms or health problems, the biggest risk of an aortic aneurysm is its rupture, which can cause severe internal bleeding, putting life at risk within minutes.

Whenever there is a suspicion of an aneurysm or rupture of an aneurysm, it is very important to go to the hospital immediately, to do the necessary tests and start the appropriate treatment.

main symptoms

In most cases, an aortic aneurysm does not generate any specific symptoms, being identified only during routine medical examinations, such as a CT scan, or when it ends up bursting.

However, if the aneurysm grows too large or if it affects more sensitive areas, more specific symptoms may arise:

1. Thoracic aortic aneurysm

In this type of aneurysm, some people may identify symptoms such as:

Severe and intense pain in the chest or upper back;

Feeling short of breath;

Difficulty breathing or swallowing.

This type of aneurysm is more common in people with uncontrolled high blood pressure or who have suffered some type of trauma.

2. Abdominal aortic aneurysm

Symptoms of an abdominal aortic aneurysm are rarer than those of a thoracic aorta, but you can still experience:

Pulsating sensation in the abdomen;

Severe pain in the back or side;

Pain in the gluteal region, groin and legs.

This type of aneurysm is more common in older people, usually over the age of 65, who suffer from atherosclerosis. However, trauma and infections can also be causes.

Who is at greatest risk for an aortic aneurysm?

The risk of developing an aortic aneurysm usually increases with age, being more common in men over 65 years of age.

In addition, there are other factors that also seem to increase your risk, especially having some form of untreated disease, such as diabetes, atherosclerosis, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or coronary heart disease.

How to confirm the diagnosis

To diagnose an aortic aneurysm, the doctor may request the performance of some tests, mainly computed tomography, x-ray and echocardiogram, for example. Learn more about tests that assess cardiovascular health.

If an aneurysm is identified on the scan images, the doctor usually evaluates other factors, such as the person’s age, health history and the degree of development of the aneurysm, to determine the best form of treatment.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for aortic aneurysms varies depending on the severity of the aneurysm, the region where it is located, and any other conditions the person may have.

The most commonly used forms of treatment are:

: only medical follow-up is maintained with regular examinations to assess the evolution of the aneurysm; Aneurysm larger than 5.5 cm, with symptoms or progressively enlarged: surgery.

Surgery is performed with the aim of removing the part of the aorta that has the aneurysm, and in some cases it is necessary to place a tube to replace the blood vessel.

What is recovery from surgery like?

Abdominal aneurysm surgery is considered a heart surgery and, therefore, the recovery time can vary between 2 to 3 months, during which time it is important to resume daily activities only after 6 weeks, with the approval of the doctor and slowly and gradually.

In addition, during recovery it is also important to relax and avoid stressful situations, as they can increase blood pressure and cause some type of complication.

How to live with an aneurysm

In cases where the aneurysm is small and only regular surveillance is maintained, the doctor may still prescribe the use of certain drugs to lower blood pressure or cholesterol, for example, reducing the chances that the aneurysm will increase in size.

But in addition, it is also important to have some care in everyday life such as:

Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol;

Take the medication prescribed by the doctor;

Do regular physical activity;

Reduce the consumption of salt and industrialized products;

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

These precautions help ensure better cardiovascular health, slowing the progression of the aneurysm and reducing the chances of rupture. Check out 10 foods that are good for cardiovascular health, and that should be included in the diet.