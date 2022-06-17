Anosognosia: what it is, signs, causes and treatment

Anosognosia corresponds to the loss of consciousness and denial about the disease itself and its limitations. Usually anosognosia is a symptom or a consequence of neurological diseases, and can be common in the early stages or more severe stages of Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia or dementia, for example, being more frequent in the elderly.

There is no specific treatment for anosognosia, but treatment for the cause of this condition is usually effective in decreasing this symptom. However, what makes treatment difficult is the person’s denial of the condition, who may refuse any kind of help, as he believes he does not have the disease.

signs of anosognosia

Anosognosia can be perceived through the person’s sudden behavior change, such as the emergence of behaviors with the aim of attracting attention, for example. Other signs that can help both the doctor and the family identify anosognosia are:

I always wear the same clothes without being aware of it;

Decreased hygiene habits;

Changes in mood from having your condition confronted by others;

Lack of awareness about your illness.

In addition, the person may think that they can move their arm normally, for example, when they really cannot, or they may think they answered all the questions correctly on a test, when they actually failed, and not realize the error. These signs should be observed by the family and reported to the geriatrician so that the cause can be identified and treatment started.

Main causes

Anosognosia is usually a symptom or consequence of neurological conditions such as:

Cerebrovascular accident (CVA): It is the interruption of blood flow to some region of the brain, causing paralysis of a part of the body, difficulty speaking and dizziness;

Schizophrenia: It is a psychiatric disease characterized by alteration in the functioning of the mind leading to disturbances in thinking and behavior;

Insanity: Corresponds to the progressive and irreversible loss of intellectual functions, which can result in loss of memory, reasoning and language, for example;

Alzheimer's: It is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by progressive memory changes;

Hemiplegia: It is a type of cerebral palsy that affects one side of the body. Understand what hemiplegia is and its characteristics;

Bipolar disorder: It corresponds to the alternation of mood that can last for days, months or years.

The diagnosis of anosognosia is made by the neurologist or geriatrician based on family reports and observation of the person’s behavior, taking into account factors such as language, memory, personality changes and ability to perform a certain task.

How is the treatment done?

Because they are not aware of their condition, the person with anosognosia usually does not accept psychological treatment or medication, as they consider that their health is all right.

There is no specific treatment for anosognosia, but treatment for the cause is, in most cases, sufficient to eliminate this symptom. The best way found by doctors to reduce these symptoms is through neurological stimulation through the performance of cognitive stimulation activities, such as word searches, puzzles or crosswords, for example, in addition to the practice of physical exercises, psychotherapy and therapy in group.

In addition, the person with anosognosia should be monitored periodically by a geriatrician or neurologist, so that the progress of the symptom and its general condition can be noted.

Possible complications

People with anosognosia are at greater risk of suffering frequent falls, due to the neurological alteration they have. In this way, the doctor or any other health professional must guide the family on the care and precautions to be taken on a daily basis, in order to avoid injuries resulting from falls, which could complicate the person’s health condition.