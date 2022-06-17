Belly twinges: 7 main causes (and what to do)

The twinge in the belly is the sensation of pain in the abdominal region that appears because of conditions related to the consumption of foods rich in carbohydrates and lactose, for example, which lead to the production of excessive intestinal gas or constipation.

However, when the twinge in the belly is accompanied by other symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever and malaise, they can indicate some situations that require confirmation of the diagnosis by a family doctor or gastroenterologist. The treatment to improve the twinge in the belly depends on the cause of this symptom, but medication may be indicated to reduce pain, abdominal distention or intestinal gas.

The main causes of stomach pain are:

1. Intestinal gas

Intestinal gas is produced in the stomach or intestine, mainly because of the fermentation of foods that contain a lot of carbohydrates and lactose. Certain types of vegetables such as beans, chickpeas and lentils, certain vegetables such as cabbage and cauliflower and carbonated drinks are also linked to increased intestinal gas.

In some cases, the occurrence of intestinal gas is associated with certain health problems which can be lactose intolerance, hypochlorhydria, worms and irritable bowel syndrome. When intestinal gas is produced in excess, it can cause symptoms such as twinges in the belly, burning in the throat, tingling in the chest and constant belching. Learn about other causes of intestinal gas.

What to do: Intestinal gas does not normally cause any other health problems, however, the discomfort caused by the twinges in the belly can generate anxiety and discomfort. To relieve and eliminate intestinal gas it is recommended to drink plenty of water during the day, eat slowly, chew your food well and avoid drinking liquids during meals. Medications with simethicone, such as Luftal, can be used to relieve symptoms.

2. Constipation

Constipation, also known as constipation, occurs when the frequency of bowel movements is reduced or when stools become hardened, requiring excessive straining during evacuation.

This condition occurs due to several factors that are mainly associated with inadequate intake of fiber and water and not performing physical activity, with the emergence of some symptoms such as swelling and twinge in the belly, happening due to the accumulation of feces and production of intestinal gases.

What to do: The treatment for constipation consists of changing habits, such as increasing the intake of fiber-rich foods and drinking adequate water, on average 2 liters a day. Discipline should also be maintained regarding the time to evacuate, not holding back the will, as this worsens the consistency of stools and causes the progressive loss of the evacuation reflex.

If constipation occurs very often and bowel habits are never regular, it is advisable to seek the care of a family doctor or gastroenterologist to further investigate the causes and indicate laxative drugs, for example, to facilitate the passage of stools.

See more ways to fight constipation in the following video:

3. Appendicitis

Appendicitis is a disease that occurs because of inflammation of the appendix, which is a small organ located at the tip of the large intestine. This inflammatory disease occurs because of obstruction of the appendix with stool residues and causes symptoms such as twinges in the belly, more specifically in the lower part of the right side, vomiting, fever, loss of appetite and general malaise.

When symptoms appear, it is recommended to seek medical attention quickly, because of the risk of the appendix rupture and contaminating the other organs of the abdomen with bacteria, causing suppurative appendicitis. To confirm the diagnosis of appendicitis, the doctor may indicate tests such as ultrasound, blood count and type I urine.

What to do: after confirming the diagnosis, treatment consists of surgery to remove the appendix and after the surgical procedure the doctor may prescribe analgesic drugs to relieve pain and antibiotics to prevent the emergence of other infections. Learn more about how appendix removal surgery is performed.

4. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome is an intestinal disorder that is characterized by changes in bowel habits, and the person may have a period with diarrhea interspersed with constipation. This disorder causes symptoms such as urgency to have a bowel movement, mucus passing through the rectum and abdominal discomfort, bloating, distention and a twinge in the belly.

These symptoms tend to present gradually, and a person who has irritable bowel syndrome does not always have all these symptoms. The causes of this syndrome have not yet been well defined, but the appearance may be linked to the hypersensitivity of the intestine to certain foods.

The diagnosis is made by a gastroenterologist through the clinical history of the person, but complementary tests may be requested to exclude the existence of other diseases.

What to do: for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, the gastroenterologist may prescribe fiber-based medicines to regulate the functioning and microbiota of the intestine, antispasmodics to relieve pain and medicines to help reduce bloating, distention and flatulence, such as antiflatulents . It is also important to follow up with a nutritionist to define a more appropriate diet.

5. Urinary tract infection

Urinary tract infection occurs when the urinary tract is contaminated by bacteria, the most common being Escherichia coli it’s the Staphylococcus saprophyticus, or fungi, mainly of the genus Candida sp. Women are more susceptible to this type of infection because the urethra is shorter and consequently it is easier for microorganisms to reach the site and cause infection.

Symptoms of a urinary tract infection can be burning and stabbing pain in the belly when urinating and if the infection spreads to the kidneys, it can cause pain in the lower back. The diagnosis of this type of infection is usually made by a general practitioner, gynecologist or urologist through blood and urine tests.

What to do: treatment for urinary tract infection is based on relieving pain and eliminating bacteria from the urinary tract with the use of antibiotics such as trimethoprim and ciprofloxacin. Some natural remedies can be used as complementary options, such as cranberry juice.

Here’s a video with tips on what to eat to cure and avoid urinary tract infection:

6. Gallbladder stone

Gallbladder stone, also known as cholelithiasis, is a condition that occurs when stones, called calculi, form inside the gallbladder, an organ that helps digest fat. Symptoms arise when a stone blocks the bile tube, leading to nausea, vomiting, and twinge-like pain in the belly.

The formation of gallstones begins when the bile becomes overloaded with fat from the liver and the diagnosis of this condition must be made by a general practitioner or gastroenterologist through tests such as abdominal ultrasound.

What to do: Treatment for gallstones mainly consists of surgery to remove the stones and the use of antibiotics to prevent widespread infections in the body.

Some home remedies can be used in the complementary treatment of gallstones, such as burdock and pocket tea, as they help reduce gallbladder inflammation. Check out other home remedies for gallstones.

7. Menstrual cramps, pregnancy or ovulation

Menstrual cramps occur because of spasms of the uterus during menstruation and leads to twinge-like pain in the belly area. However, at the beginning of pregnancy, a woman may feel a sensation of twinge in the belly or hooks, which occur due to hormonal changes and changes in the structure of the uterus.

In addition, during ovulation, also called the fertile period, follicles are released to be fertilized by sperm and during this process the woman may feel a twinge in the foot of the belly. Here’s how to know when your fertile period is.

What to do: If menstrual cramps last for more than 72 hours and are very severe, it is recommended to consult a gynecologist to investigate whether the person has a disease, such as endometriosis, for example. In cases of twinges in the belly during pregnancy, it is important to observe if bleeding occurs, because if this happens, you need to seek medical attention quickly. And as for the pangs in the belly during the fertile period, these disappear when the woman’s cycle phase changes.

when to go to the doctor

It is recommended to seek medical attention as soon as possible when symptoms other than the twinges in the belly appear, such as:

Fever;

intestinal bleeding;

Vomiting for more than 24 hours;

These signs may indicate other health problems and to confirm the diagnosis it is necessary to consult a general practitioner or gastroenterologist quickly.