7 natural ways to get more sleep and stay more awake

To get some sleep during the day, at work, after lunch or to study, a good tip is to consume stimulating foods or drinks such as coffee, guarana or dark chocolate, for example.

However, the most effective way to end sleep during the day is to get enough sleep at night. The ideal sleep time is around 7 to 8 hours a night, however, if a person sleeps for 9 hours at night and upon waking up feeling refreshed and in a good mood, it is 9 hours of good sleep that they need. . See how many hours of sleep you should sleep in your lifetime.

So, some great tips for getting some sleep during the day include:

1. Eat stimulating foods

To get sleep, it is recommended to consume stimulant foods or drinks, such as:

Strong coffee;

Guarana powder;

Açaí;

dark chocolate;

Ginger tea.

These foods are stimulants capable of increasing the mood, as they accelerate the heartbeat, improving blood circulation and, as a consequence, help to take away excess sleep.

However, its use should be reduced to a minimum, because, in addition to favoring heart disease, they make it difficult to absorb calcium, which can damage bones.

See a list of other sleep-depriving foods.

2. Take a quick 15-minute nap

Another good tip for those who can’t get enough sleep at night and, therefore, end up getting very sleepy when they need to be more focused, is to take advantage of lunch time for a quick nap or take advantage of commuting trips to work to sleep. Despite not being a good quality sleep, these minutes of sleep help to recharge some energy, giving you an extra desire to stay focused on the task at hand.

Ideally, you should sleep between 15 to 30 minutes and no more, as there is a risk of getting even more sleepy, especially as you enter the REM phase and wake up more difficult.

The people most likely to suffer from sleep during the day are shift workers, such as healthcare professionals, police officers, firefighters and security guards. For these, it is advisable to take the opportunity to sleep or rest whenever they can.

Here’s how to nap the right way, without affecting your sleep.

3. Exercise every 30 minutes

This is another very effective technique that can yield extra energy. To do this, just stop every 30 minutes and do some kind of exercise to stimulate blood circulation. Some good examples are doing stretches, like touching your hands to your feet, or even doing some push-ups.

With this type of trick it is almost always possible to get another 20 to 30 minutes of extra energy.

4. Putting yourself in a less comfortable environment

The feeling of sleep usually only appears when you are in a comfortable environment, that is, in a comfortable position, with little sound and a pleasant temperature. Thus, counteracting these factors can be a good way to stay more awake. To do this, just put on some music playing, open the window a little to let in some wind and even avoid studying in bed.

5. Eat a healthy snack

Eating small snacks when working or studying can also help fight sleep, especially if you include light foods with good properties to stimulate the brain response. So, some examples are:

1 avocado with nuts or oatmeal;

1 yogurt with cereal;

1 avocado smoothie.

These snacks are rich in antioxidants and good fats, which help the brain function, and can be a good option to complete the use of a stimulating food, for example.

6. Take a deep breath 10 times

Taking deep breaths helps to increase the amount of oxygen in your blood, which can help combat feelings of excessive sleep. To do this, take a deep breath through the nose, hold the air for 2 seconds and then throw all the air out through the mouth, repeating up to 10 times.

Another breathing technique that seems to be quite effective is:

Cover one nostril with your index finger and inhale through the other; Hold the air, remove the hand from the nose, cover the other nostril and release the air; Repeat the process, but starting by inhaling through the same nostril that the air was released.

7. Chat with another person

Talking for a few minutes, with a coworker or on the phone, preferably about an interesting or fun topic, helps to stimulate the brain and make it more awake.

How to avoid getting sleepy during the day

The best way to avoid getting sleepy during the day is to have proper sleep hygiene, that is, to have healthy sleep habits, going to bed at the same time every day and always waking up at a standard time. It is also advised that during the night you sleep between 7 and 9 hours, but not more than that time, since too much sleep during the night can also make the person less willing to wake up.

See, according to your waking up time, what time you should go to bed to have a restful sleep:

Some tips to make it easier for you to fall asleep and get a good night’s sleep include:

Avoid being in front of the computer and television for at least 30 minutes before bed;

Sleep in a quiet and comfortable room. A good tip is to buy an earplug that you use for swimming and use it for sleeping if the neighborhood is too noisy;

Eat your last meal up to 1 hour before going to bed to avoid indigestion;

Avoid thinking about many things when you go to bed, giving preference to calm and serene thoughts and avoiding worries;

Some diseases can also make the person feel sleepy during the day, some examples are insomnia, restless legs syndrome, obesity, sleep apnea, narcolepsy and sleepwalking. In the latter case, the ideal is to seek medical help, because, by eliminating these causes, sleep becomes restorative and the symptom of being sleepy during the day is no longer frequent. Know the 8 diseases that cause excessive tiredness.