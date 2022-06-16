Milk thistle: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Milk thistle, also known as milk thistle, thistle or milk thistle, is a medicinal plant widely used to make home remedies for liver and gallbladder problems, for example. Its scientific name is Silybum marianum and can be found in natural product stores, compounding pharmacies and some street markets.

The main active substance of this plant is silymarin, which in addition to acting on the liver and gallbladder, increases the production of breast milk. See how to prepare this natural remedy to increase breast milk production.

what is it for

Milk thistle has anti-inflammatory, astringent, digestive, diuretic, regenerating and antiseptic properties, and can be used to help treat migraine, nausea, varicose veins, spleen or gallbladder problems.

The main application of milk thistle is in the treatment of liver disorders, due to one of its constituents, silymarin. This substance acts directly on liver cells that are injured due to excess toxic substances, such as alcohol, regenerating them and preventing further damage. Thus, milk thistle can be used to help treat cirrhosis, hepatitis or fatty liver, for example. See 11 symptoms of liver problems.

As it facilitates the functioning of the liver, it helps in the elimination of toxins and, therefore, it is often used in combination with diets to help with the weight loss process and to help the person adapt better to increased physical activity.

How to use

Milk thistle berries are often used to make tea. The tea is made with a teaspoon of crushed fruit and 1 cup of boiling water. Let it rest for 15 minutes, strain and drink 3 to 4 cups a day.

This tea should only complement the treatment indicated by the doctor for liver fat, and should be accompanied by exercise and diet, in addition to avoiding smoking and consuming alcoholic beverages. See other home remedies for fatty liver.

In addition, milk thistle can also be found in the form of capsules or tablets, being more often associated with other plants such as artichoke or boldo, which also have an excellent liver regeneration effect. The recommended dose in capsule is usually between 1 and 5 g, being advised to consult a naturopath or herbalist to adapt to each case.

Possible side effects and when not to use

Milk thistle, if consumed in excess, can cause stomach irritation and cause burns to the gastric mucosa, as well as diarrhea, vomiting and nausea. Therefore, the use of this medicinal plant is contraindicated in children, hypertensive patients, people with kidney or gastric problems, such as gastritis or ulcers, for example.

Pregnant or lactating women should use this plant only with medical advice. This is because, despite having been identified that this plant increases the production of breast milk and none of the substances are found in the milk, further studies are still needed to, in fact, confirm that its consumption does not pose a risk to the mother or the baby. .