Sweat/heat allergy: what it is, symptoms and treatment

The “allergy to heat” or to sweat, as it is popularly known, happens when the body temperature is very high, as it happens in the hottest and stuffy days or after intense training, for example, and small allergic reactions appear on the skin characterized by appearance of small bumps and itching.

Although the exact cause of these symptoms is not known, it is possible that they happen due to an allergic reaction to sweat or as a response of the nervous system to the stress caused by the increase in body temperature.

Usually, this type of allergy does not need to be treated with medication, and can be alleviated with natural strategies, such as taking a cold shower or applying soothing creams.

main symptoms

Symptoms of heat or sweat allergy can appear in people of any age, but are more common in babies, children, the elderly and bedridden people, with the neck and armpits being the most affected regions.

The main signs and symptoms that may appear are:

Small red spots, known as prickly heat, in areas exposed to the sun or in areas that sweat the most;

Itching in the most affected areas;

Formation of crusts in the places of the polka dots due to the act of scratching the skin;

Appearance of red patches on the skin;

Swelling of the region that was most exposed to the sun.

In addition to these symptoms, when the person is exposed to the sun for a long time or in a very hot environment, other symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, vomiting and excessive tiredness, for example, may appear. treated as directed by the physician. Know how to recognize the symptoms of heat stroke.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment consists of hydrating the skin well with creams containing aloe or calamine, which have a calming action. airy and fresh.

In more severe situations, these measures may not be enough to solve the problem, and therefore, a doctor should be consulted to assess the need to use corticosteroid lotions, creams or ointments, such as hydrocortisone or betamethasone. Corticosteroid formulas should be used in small amounts and applied in a thin layer for a short period of time, as indicated by the doctor, so as not to damage the skin.

In the case of babies, it is recommended to clean the baby’s neck with a soft and clean diaper, as this helps to reduce prickly heat and consequently irritation. Sprinkling talcum powder can help keep the skin dry, however, if the baby continues to sweat, the talc may not be effective and it is best to bathe the baby several times a day, using only water, to protect the baby’s skin.