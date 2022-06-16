How to lower uric acid: remedies, natural options and diet

In general, to lower uric acid, you should take drugs that increase the elimination of this substance by the kidneys and eat a diet low in purines, which are substances that increase uric acid in the blood. In addition, it is also necessary to drink at least 2 liters of water a day and increase the consumption of food and medicinal plants with diuretic power.

High uric acid can build up in the joints, causing a condition called gout, which causes pain, swelling, and difficulty moving. Know how to recognize the symptoms of Gout.

1. Pharmacy Remedies

During treatment to lower uric acid, the first drugs used are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as Naproxen and Diclofenac. However, if these remedies are not enough and the symptoms are still present, the doctor may prescribe Colchicine or corticosteroids, which are drugs with greater power to combat the symptoms of pain and inflammation.

In addition, in some cases, the doctor may also prescribe the constant use of drugs that prevent the progression of the disease, such as Allopurinol or Febuxostat. It is also important to remember that you should avoid the use of Aspirin, as it stimulates the accumulation of uric acid in the body.

2. Home remedies

Home remedies to lower uric acid are made from diuretic foods that increase the elimination of this substance through urine, such as:

Litter as it is rich in malic acid, which helps to neutralize uric acid in the blood;

Lemon as it is rich in citric acid;

cherries as they act as anti-inflammatories;

Ginger as it is anti-inflammatory and diuretic.

These foods should be consumed daily to help control uric acid levels, along with a proper diet to prevent the progression of the disease. See how to prepare Home Remedies to Lower Uric Acid.

3. Food

To reduce uric acid in the blood, it is important to pay attention to food, avoiding the consumption of foods rich in purines, such as meats in general, seafood, fish rich in fat, such as salmon, sardines and mackerel, alcoholic beverages, beans, soy and foods integrals.

In addition, it is recommended to avoid foods that contain simple carbohydrates, such as breads, cakes, sweets, soft drinks and industrialized juices, for example. It is also important to drink at least 2 liters of water a day and consume diuretic foods rich in vitamin C, such as cucumber, parsley, orange, pineapple and acerola. See an example of a 3-day menu to lower uric acid.

