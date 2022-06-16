Deep skin cleansing step by step

Deep skin cleansing serves to remove blackheads, impurities, dead cells and milium from the skin, which is characterized by the appearance of small white or yellowish balls on the skin, especially on the face. This cleaning should be done every 2 months, in the case of normal to dry skins, and once a month in mixed to oily skins and with blackheads.

Deep skin cleaning must be done in a beauty clinic by a beautician and lasts about 1 hour, however it is also possible to do a simpler skin cleaning at home. Check out the step-by-step guide to cleaning your skin at home.

Deep skin cleansing should be done by a beautician and is usually done with the following steps:

1. Skin cleaning

It consists of removing makeup and cleaning the skin by applying a cleansing lotion to help remove oil and some impurities from the skin. Products with Aloe vera and green tea are great options for detoxifying the skin.

The lotion should be applied with a gloved hand all over the face, and then a gauze can be used to spread the product all over the face, with circular movements.

2. Opening the pores

When cleaning the skin, the opening of the pores is stimulated through the application of ozone steam or even water steam, as the steam helps to soften the skin, facilitating the removal of blackheads and impurities. A mask can also be applied to further help soften the most superficial layer of skin.

The water or ozone steam can last from 5 to 10 minutes and during this period the beautician can massage the hands or head of the person receiving the treatment, making the moment more pleasant and relaxing.

3. Exfoliation

Then, an exfoliation is performed to remove the most superficial layer of the skin and dead cells, facilitating the extraction of blackheads and impurities in the next step. In people who have inflamed pimples, this exfoliation can only be done with a specific product, but in all other situations you can use an exfoliating cream that has microgranules that pressed into the skin, favoring the removal of dirt.

Circular movements with a gauze pad are essential to remove as many blackheads as possible from the face and open the pores. The complete removal of the product can be done with water and a clean gauze, preparing the skin for the next step.

4. Blackhead removal

The extraction of blackheads is done manually, with gauze or a small piece of cotton moistened with an antiseptic lotion, pressing the index fingers in the opposite direction. The milium extraction must be done with the help of a microneedle, to pierce the skin and press, removing the sebum ball that formed there. This procedure can take a maximum of 30 minutes and usually starts in the T-zone, in the following order: nose, chin, forehead and then cheeks.

After the manual extraction of blackheads and milium, a high frequency device can be applied that helps the skin to heal and soothe. But another way to do a good skin cleaning, removing as much of your impurities as possible is to do a professional treatment called ultrasonic skin cleaning, which uses ultrasound equipment to reach the deepest layers of the skin.

5. Soothing mask

A mask, usually with a soothing effect, should be applied, depending on the skin type, for about 10 minutes to help reduce redness and soothe the skin. Its removal can be done with water and clean gauze, with circular movements. During its performance, manual lymphatic drainage can be performed on the entire face to help remove redness and swelling.

6. Application of sunscreen

To finish the professional skin cleaning, a moisturizing lotion and sunscreen should always be applied with a protection factor equal to or greater than 30 SPF. After this procedure, the skin becomes more sensitive than normal, so sunscreen is essential to protect the skin from sun damage and to prevent the appearance of dark spots on the skin, which may arise if exposed to the sun or ultraviolet lights. , for example.

After cleansing skin care

After professional skin cleaning, it is necessary to take some care for at least 48 hours, such as not being exposed to the sun and not using acidic products and oily creams, giving preference to soothing and skin healing products. Good options are thermal water and facial sunscreen to protect the skin from sunburn and to prevent the appearance of blemishes.

when not to do

Professional skin cleansing should not be done on acne-prone skin when there are inflamed, yellowish-looking pimples, as it can aggravate acne and damage the skin. In this case, the best option is to go to the dermatologist to carry out a treatment to eliminate pimples, which can be done with specific products to apply to the skin or medication to take. In addition, it should not be used on people with very sensitive skin, with allergies, scaling or rosacea.

Also, deep cleansing should not be done when the skin is tanned because it can lead to the appearance of dark spots on the skin. Anyone who is undergoing treatment with acids on the skin, such as chemical peeling or is using cream that contains some acid, is also not recommended to do skin cleaning due to increased skin sensitivity. The dermatologist will be able to indicate when you can do skin cleanings again.

Skin cleaning can be done during pregnancy, but at this stage it is common for the appearance of spots on the skin and therefore the beautician may choose to use different products or do a more superficial skin cleaning, so as not to harm the skin, preventing the appearance of of dark spots on the face.