Home pregnancy tests: are they reliable?

Home pregnancy tests are widely used because they are a faster way to know if a woman may be pregnant or not, as many of them promise to work from the first moment of conception, without having to wait for the day of the menstrual delay, as happens. with pharmacy tests.

However, these types of tests do not have any scientific evidence and, therefore, should not be considered a reliable way of confirming or ruling out a possible pregnancy.

Of all the pregnancy tests that you can do at home, the most reliable is the pregnancy test that you can buy at the pharmacy, as it identifies the presence of the beta HCG hormone in a woman’s urine, a type of hormone that is only produced during pregnancy. pregnancy. However, if you need a faster result, you can also choose to have an HCG blood test, which can be done 8 to 11 days after unprotected intercourse.

Here are the most used home pregnancy tests, the theory behind each and why they don’t work:

1. Tests online of pregnancy

Online tests are increasingly common, but they should only be considered a way of knowing the risk of being pregnant, and should not serve as a definitive test, nor replace the pharmacy or laboratory test.

That’s because online tests are based on generic pregnancy symptoms, as well as risky activities, not being able to evaluate each woman individually, nor measure more specific factors, such as the presence of pregnancy hormones in urine or blood.

This is an example of an online test that we created with the aim of evaluating the chances of a woman being pregnant, indicating when there is a greater need to take a pregnancy test, such as a pharmacy test or a blood test:

2. Bleach test

According to popular theories, this test works because bleach is able to react with the beta hormone HCG, just like what happens in the drugstore test, leading to foaming. Thus, if there is no foaming, the test is considered negative.

However, there are no studies that confirm this effect and, according to some reports, the reaction of urine with bleach can lead to foaming even in men.

3. Boiled urine test

The boiled urine test appears to be based on the theory that boiling proteins, as in the case of milk, causes foaming. Thus, and since the beta hormone HCG is a type of protein, if a woman is pregnant, an increase in this protein in the urine could cause foaming, resulting in a positive result.

However, and following the same theory, there are other conditions that can also increase the presence of proteins in the urine, such as urinary tract infection or kidney disease. In such cases, the test could also have a positive result, even if the woman is not pregnant.

In addition, if there are traces of cleaning products in the pot where the pee would be boiled, foam could also form due to chemical reactions with the product, resulting in a false positive.

4. Vinegar Test

This test was created around the concept that the pH of a pregnant woman’s urine is generally more basic than that of another non-pregnant woman. Thus, the idea is that when vinegar, which is more acidic, comes into contact with urine, it causes a reaction that leads to a change in color, indicating a positive result for pregnancy.

However, vinegar does not always change color when in contact with a more basic substance and, in addition, it is common that, although more basic, the pH of the woman’s urine remains acidic, which would prevent the reaction.

5. Needle test

In this home test, it is necessary to place a needle inside a urine sample for a few hours and then observe if there has been any change in the color of the needle. If the needle has changed color, it means that the woman is pregnant.

The theory behind this test is the oxidation of metals, which happens when a metal, such as a needle, is in prolonged contact with another substance, such as water or, in this case, urine, eventually rusting. However, this is a process that usually takes several days, not a few hours.

In addition, the speed of oxidation can vary greatly depending on factors other than contact with urine, such as ambient temperature, needle wear or exposure to sunlight, for example, which are not accounted for in this home test. of pregnancy.

6. Swab test

The swab test is an unsafe method in which a woman must rub the tip of a cotton swab in the vaginal canal, near the cervix, to identify if there is blood. This test should be done a few days before the expected date of menstruation and serves to identify earlier if menstruation is coming. So, if the cotton swab gets dirty, it can indicate that the woman is not pregnant because her period is coming.

Although it may seem like a reliable method, it is not recommended. First, because the friction of the cotton swab on the vaginal walls can cause lesions that end up bleeding and spoiling the result. And then, because the application of a cotton swab inside the vagina canal, and close to the cervix, can drag bacteria that end up causing an infection.

What is the best pregnancy test?

Of all the pregnancy tests that you can do at home, the most reliable is the pregnancy test that you can buy at the pharmacy, as it measures the presence of the hormone beta HCG in a woman’s urine, a hormone that is only produced in cases of pregnancy. .

But despite being a reliable test, the drugstore test may not detect pregnancy when it is performed too early or when it is done wrong. The ideal time to take the pharmacy pregnancy test is when your period is 7 days or more late. However, it can already give a positive result from the 1st day of the menstrual delay. Check out how to do this type of test and get a correct result.

Women who want to know if they are pregnant before their period is late should have a blood test that identifies the amount of the hormone HCG, which can be done 8 to 11 days after intercourse. Understand better how this blood test works and when to do it.