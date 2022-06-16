Cervical mucus: what it is and how it varies throughout the cycle

Cervical mucus is a liquid secretion produced by the cervix and that can be expelled through the vagina, appearing on underwear as a type of transparent, white or slightly yellowish discharge, without odor, being a natural secretion of the body.

This secretion contains antibodies that prevent bacteria and viruses from entering the uterus, keeping it healthy. In addition, cervical mucus increases lubrication, protects sperm from the acidic environment of the vagina, and helps sperm reach the uterus during the fertile period.

When the vaginal discharge has any color, smell, thicker consistency or different from the usual, it may indicate the presence of a problem and that is why it is important to consult a gynecologist to better evaluate, perform tests and guide the appropriate treatment.

Cervical mucus can have different characteristics according to each phase of the menstrual cycle, such as:

1. Beginning of the menstrual cycle

The beginning of the menstrual cycle is the first day of menstruation and the hormones estrogen and progesterone that regulate the menstrual cycle and the production of cervical mucus are low and, therefore, in this phase, which can last from 1 to 5 days, the amount of Cervical mucus is very low and cannot be perceived.

2. After menstruation

Shortly after menstruation, usually from days 6 to 9 of the menstrual cycle, the amount of estrogen begins to increase but the production of cervical mucus is still low and the vagina usually appears to be drier at this stage.

3. Fertile period

The fertile period is the set of 6 days that are around ovulation and usually starts between 10 to 14 days after the first day of menstruation. Learn how to calculate the day of ovulation.

At the beginning of this phase, there is a gradual increase in estrogen and the production of cervical mucus that appears thicker, stickier and whitish. On the days of ovulation, the vagina becomes more humid and the cervical mucus becomes more crystalline, transparent and elastic, similar to egg white, and therefore, the presence of this mucus indicates that the woman is fertile.

Cervical mucus in the fertile period is important to increase the lubrication of the vagina and help the sperm to enter the vaginal canal to reach the egg, facilitating fertilization.

The analysis of the characteristics of cervical mucus is widely used to indicate the fertile period and this analysis is called the cervical mucus method or Billings method. See how to use the Billings method.

4. After the fertile period

After the fertile period until the next period, there is an increase in progesterone, a hormone that prepares the uterus for a possible pregnancy, and estrogen levels decrease. At this stage, the amount of cervical mucus is very low or absent and may appear sticky or viscous.

Mucus variations throughout life

In addition to the menstrual cycle, cervical mucus can also change depending on the stage of a woman’s life:

1. pregnancy

Cervical mucus in pregnancy becomes thicker and whitish due to the normal hormonal changes of this period. Thus, it forms a barrier that serves as a defense to prevent bacteria or other microorganisms from developing inside the uterus and creating complications during pregnancy. Check out other changes that occur in the pregnant woman’s body, to adapt to the arrival of the baby.

2. Postpartum

After childbirth, the body’s natural process of eliminating blood, mucus and placental tissues takes place for 3 to 6 weeks, as it is the phase of contractions of the uterus to return to its normal size.

In this phase, the vaginal mucus has specific characteristics according to the postpartum period, usually presenting blood during the first days, becoming brownish with bursts of blood from the 3rd to the 10th day and yellowish or whitish from the 10th day. See other changes in the body in the postpartum period.

It is important to always follow up with the gynecologist to ensure a smooth postpartum recovery.

3. Menopause

Menopause is marked by the end of a woman’s reproductive phase and occurs because the ovaries stop producing estrogen and, therefore, the production of cervical mucus decreases and the vagina becomes drier. In addition, although little, the mucus can become thicker and odor can change. Therefore, follow-up with a gynecologist should be carried out to assess changes in cervical mucus during menopause and the need for hormone replacement or other treatment. Check out other changes that occur in menopause.

How to assess cervical mucus

To assess cervical mucus, the woman must be naked and insert the index finger into the vagina to observe the secretion of this region. When removing the finger, it must be observed if the mucus is present in sufficient quantity and if it is elastic or not. The ideal to get pregnant is to present a good amount of mucus and that it is elastic.

Cervical mucus assessment should not be used as a contraceptive method to prevent pregnancy because the mucus can undergo slight variations throughout the cycle, making accurate assessment difficult. Check out other options for contraceptive methods that may be safer and more effective.

Possible changes

Some women who have difficulty getting pregnant may have very thick cervical mucus throughout their cycle, which prevents the movement of sperm, so they should see a gynecologist for proper treatment.

In addition, cervical mucus may have a thicker consistency when using birth control because ovulation and the normal hormonal changes of the menstrual cycle do not occur.

Other situations that can change the consistency, color, volume and smell of cervical mucus are hormonal changes, changes in the bacterial flora of the vagina or sexually transmitted infections, for example. These changes can cause vaginal discharge and should always be evaluated by the gynecologist. Learn what each color of vaginal discharge means.