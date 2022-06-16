Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT): What It Is, When to Do It, and How It Works

Electroconvulsive therapy, popularly known as electroshock therapy or just ECT, is a type of treatment that causes changes in the electrical activity of the brain, regulating the levels of the neurotransmitters serotonin, dopamine, noradrenaline and glutamate. By regulating these neurotransmitters, it is a therapy that can be used in some more severe cases of depression, schizophrenia and other psychological disorders.

ECT is a very efficient and safe method, since brain stimulation is performed with the patient under general anesthesia, and the convulsions generated in the procedure are only perceived in the equipment, without any risk to the person.

Despite having good results, electroconvulsive therapy does not cure the disease, but considerably reduces symptoms and must be performed periodically according to the psychiatrist’s recommendation.

when is indicated

ECT is primarily indicated for the treatment of depression and other psychological disorders, such as schizophrenia, for example. This type of treatment is done when:

The person is suicidal;

Drug treatment is not effective or results in many side effects;

The person has severe psychotic symptoms.

In addition, electroshock therapy can also be performed when drug treatment is not recommended, which is especially the case for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, or the elderly.

ECT can also be performed on people diagnosed with Parkinson’s, epilepsy and mania, such as bipolar, for example.

How it works

ECT is performed in a hospital environment, can last up to 30 minutes and does not cause pain or discomfort for the patient. To perform the procedure, the person needs to fast for at least 7 hours, because general anesthesia is required, in addition to muscle relaxants and application of heart, brain and blood pressure monitors.

Electroconvulsive therapy is performed under the supervision of an anesthesiologist and psychiatrist and consists of the application of an electrical stimulus, from two electrodes placed on the front of the head, capable of inducing a seizure, which is only seen on the encephalogram device. From the electrical stimulus, the levels of neurotransmitters in the body are regulated, making it possible to reduce the symptoms associated with psychotic and depressive disorders. Know what an encephalogram is.

After the procedure, the nursing team ensures that the patient is fine, so they can have breakfast and go home. ECT is a fast, safe and effective therapeutic method, and periodic sessions should be carried out according to the degree of the psychological disorder and the psychiatrist’s recommendation, with 6 to 12 sessions being normally indicated. After each session, the psychiatrist performs the evaluation of the patient to verify the result of the treatment.

how it used to be

In the past, electroconvulsive therapy was not only used to treat psychiatric patients, but also as a form of torture. This is because the procedure was not performed under general anesthesia and there was no administration of muscle relaxants, which resulted in contortions during the procedure and multiple fractures, due to muscle contraction, in addition to the memory loss that often occurred.

Over time, the method has been improved, so that it is currently considered a safe procedure, with a low risk of fracture and memory loss, and the seizure is only perceived in the equipment.

Possible complications

ECT is a safe technique, however after the procedure the patient may feel confused, have temporary memory loss or feel unwell, which is usually the effect of anesthesia. In addition, there may be mild symptoms, such as headache, nausea or muscle pain, which can be treated quickly with some medications capable of relieving symptoms.

When not to do

Electroconvulsive therapy can be performed on anyone, however people who have intracerebral lesions, have suffered a heart attack or stroke, or have severe lung disease, can only perform ECT after considering the risks of the procedure.