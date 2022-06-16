How to treat foot blisters (and prevent them from coming back)

Blisters on the foot can arise from friction, burns, infection, or a blow to the site. Depending on the region where they appear, blisters can interfere with various daily activities and, therefore, can become a major nuisance, especially when they make it more difficult to walk or put on shoes.

Although it seems that popping the blister is the quickest and most practical solution to relieve the discomfort, this should never be an option, because when the blister is burst, a small opening is created in the skin that allows bacteria to enter, which can result in a infection. Therefore, the best way to treat a blister on the foot is usually to relieve pressure on the site and try to keep the blister intact, as it disappears on its own in a few days.

Tips to treat blister faster

The best way to treat a foot blister is to reduce pressure on the foot and prevent the blister from bursting. So, some tips include:

Apply aloe vera gel or an aloe vera cream to the area to reduce inflammation. In case of signs of infection, an antibiotic ointment can be applied;

Put a band-aid over the blister to avoid friction, in case you need to wear a closed shoe;

Do not wear shoes that are too tight;

Go barefoot whenever possible, as the sock can cause friction and make the pain worse.

However, if the blister is very large and is causing a lot of discomfort, it is possible to drain the liquid a little, however, you must use the correct technique to avoid an infection at the site.

How to pop a bubble correctly

Blister drainage should only be used in cases where other care does not help alleviate discomfort and ideally should be done by a nurse or other healthcare professional.

The step-by-step procedure for draining is:

Wash your feet and hands with soap and water; Pass alcohol on the blister with the help of a piece of cotton; Picking up a needle sterilized or disinfected with alcohol; Make a small hole in the blister, using a sterilized needle; Let the liquid out of the bubble, but without applying pressure; Apply an ointment with fusidic acid or another antibacterial substance on the site; Cover the blister with a sterile gauze or dressing.

After draining, it is even more important to maintain hygiene care, such as keeping the area always protected with a sterile dressing and avoiding the accumulation of liquid in the dressing.

Why the bubble shouldn’t burst

Ideally the blister should not be popped as this increases the risk of skin infection. Normally, the blister is produced by the body to protect skin tissues that are inflamed. Thus, the blister prevents blows on the site and also protects against the entry of viruses and bacteria that can cause an infection.

How to prevent blistering

Most bubbles are caused by a combination of pressure and friction, so all factors that could contribute to this combination should be avoided. Some simple tips that help prevent blisters include:

Do not wear shoes that are too tight or too wide;

Avoid wearing synthetic material socks;

Do not wear shoes that are not suitable for activities that lead to repetitive foot movements, such as running;

Do not wear shoes or socks with damp feet;

Avoid wearing new shoes for a long time;

Moisturize your feet well with cream before bed.

By following these precautions, it is possible not only to prevent the appearance of blisters, but also to protect your feet, which helps to avoid the feeling of swollen and tired feet at the end of the day. But doing a good foot soak and foot massage before bed is a good idea to improve blood circulation.

