6 situations in which you should not vaccinate your child

Some situations can be considered contraindications for the administration of vaccines, as they can greatly increase the risk of side effects, as well as cause more serious complications than the disease itself, against which one is trying to vaccinate.

The main cases in which vaccination is contraindicated in children by the Ministry of Health include:

Having had a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose of the same vaccine; Show proven allergy to any of the components of the vaccine formula, such as egg protein; have a fever above 38.5°C; Being on any treatment that affects the immune systemsuch as chemotherapy or radiation therapy; Being treated with high doses of corticosteroids for immunosuppression; have some kind of cancer.

It is important to remember that non-vaccination is an extremely important decision and that it should only be considered when there is a serious risk to the child. For this reason, temporary situations, such as treatment with corticosteroids, therapies that affect the immune system or fever above 38.5ºC, for example, are contraindications that just postpone the moment of vaccination, and should be vaccinated as soon as there is a pediatrician’s recommendation.

Check out 6 good reasons to get vaccinated and keep your book up to date.

Special situations that must be evaluated by the doctor

The main special situations that must be evaluated by the pediatrician in order to authorize vaccination are:

children with HIV : Vaccination can be done according to the HIV infection status, and children under 18 months of age, who do not have immune system alterations and who do not have symptoms indicative of weakening of the immune system, can follow the vaccination schedule. vaccination;

: Vaccination can be done according to the HIV infection status, and children under 18 months of age, who do not have immune system alterations and who do not have symptoms indicative of weakening of the immune system, can follow the vaccination schedule. vaccination; Children with severe immunodeficiency: each case must be well evaluated by the doctor, but vaccines that do not contain live attenuated agents can usually be administered.

In addition, if the child has received a bone marrow transplant, it is very important that he or she be referred to the CRIE, or Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals, between 6 to 12 months after the transplant, for revaccination as indicated.

Cases that do not prevent vaccination

Although they may appear to be contraindications for vaccination, the following cases should not preclude the administration of vaccines:

Acute illness without fever, provided there is no history of serious illness or respiratory tract infection;

Allergies, flu or mild colds, with cough and nasal discharge;

Antibiotic or antiviral use;

Treatment with non-immunosuppressive low-dose corticosteroids;

Mild or moderate diarrhea;

Skin conditions such as impetigo or scabies;

Prematurity or low birth weight;

History of a simple adverse reaction after a previous dose of the vaccine, such as fever, swelling of the bite site, or pain;

Previous diagnosis of diseases for which there is a vaccine, such as tuberculosis, whooping cough, tetanus or diphtheria;

Neurological disease;

Family history of seizure or sudden death;

Hospital internment.

Thus, even in the presence of these situations, the child must be vaccinated, and it is only important to notify the doctor or nurse at the vaccination post about diseases or symptoms that the child may be experiencing.

What to do if you lose your vaccination record

If the child’s vaccination book is lost, one should go to the health center where the vaccinations were performed and ask for the “mirror book”, which is the document where the child’s entire history is recorded.

However, when it is not possible to have the mirror booklet, the doctor should be consulted to explain the situation, as he will indicate which vaccines will need to be taken again or if it will be necessary to start the entire vaccination cycle again.

See the complete baby vaccination schedule and keep your child protected.

Is it safe to vaccinate during COVID-19?

Vaccination is important at all times of life and therefore should not be interrupted during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Health services are prepared to carry out the vaccination safely, both for the person who will receive the vaccination and for the professional. Non-vaccination can lead to new epidemics of vaccine-preventable diseases.