5 exercises that increase testosterone

Physical exercises that increase testosterone are those of high impact and resistance, such as HIIT, weight training, crossfit and functional, this when done until muscle failure, that is, the exercise must be done intensely, until it is no longer possible to continue. , and with short rest stops, according to the professional’s guidance.

Testosterone is one of the most important hormones for maintaining health, being responsible for libido, mood regulation, strengthening the immune and bone system, as well as helping to lose body fat and build muscle mass.

However, for these exercises to have the effect of helping to increase testosterone production, it is necessary to maintain adequate weight, sleep well and ingest adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals.

Check out which exercises can be included in training to increase testosterone:

1. Bodybuilding

Strength-focused weight training that works a large number of muscle sets such as the deadlift, squat, bench press, bent row, overhand pull-up bar and push-up, when done with high loads and even muscle failure, can bend testosterone levels.

For this to be done safely, the ideal thing is that the training is done with the guidance of a physical education professional, who will accompany the process, because to have the objective achieved it is necessary that this training is done until exhaustion. muscle, which can present risks when done alone.

2. HIIT

HIIT is a type of high-intensity exercise with rest periods of 30 seconds to 2 minutes, where a person can stop completely, or just reduce the intensity. In addition to increasing testosterone levels, it also increases GH levels, also known as growth hormone, helps maintain heart health, induces muscle strength gain and continues to burn fat up to 36 hours after the end of your workout.

However, it is important that these exercises do not go on for too long, as long-term exercises increase cortisol, which decreases testosterone. Check out other benefits of HIIT and how to do it at home.

3. Crossfit

Crossfit is one of the alternatives to HIIT and weight training, as it involves elements of both and is done with short or no rest intervals. This type of exercise can increase testosterone levels, reduce blood pressure and cortisol known as the stress hormone, providing well-being and more regulated sleep. See how crossfit is done.

4. Functional

Functional training works a large number of muscles at the same time, and mainly uses your own body weight to do the exercises, but you can also rely on weights and supports in some cases, for example.

While helping to increase the production of testosterone in the body, functional training also improves balance, muscle memory and lung capacity. Check out 9 functional exercises and how to do them.

5. High-intensity sports

Some sports, such as basketball, football or volleyball, are considered high-intensity exercises, and that’s why practicing them can help regulate hormone levels in the blood, and one of them, testosterone, can even improve the functioning of the heart and lungs. , and to avoid accumulation of fat in the body.

These sports, in addition to bringing numerous health benefits, help to accelerate muscle definition.

Other ways to increase testosterone

In order for testosterone levels to be adequate, it is necessary not only to practice various types of exercise, such as those described above, but also to be attentive to food, including vitamin D, zinc and magnesium and arginine, trying to avoid calorie restriction diets and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Sleep is another essential factor for testosterone to be formed properly, as it is during sleep that the brain can produce the necessary hormones, and regulate those that may be in excess, such as cortisol, which impairs the formation and increase of the concentration of testosterone in the blood.

Keeping your weight balanced is also a way to increase your levels, as excess body fat can turn testosterone into estrogen.

Check out the following video for more tips to increase testosterone levels: