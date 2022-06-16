7 foods to cleanse and detoxify the liver

Liver detox foods are those that have properties that help the body eliminate fats and toxins responsible for increasing inflammation in the body and causing disease.

Having a healthy and varied diet, based mainly on natural products and without industrialized and alcoholic beverages is the best way to prevent liver problems and excess abdominal fat, which also causes problems in other organs of the body, such as the heart and kidneys. Learn to recognize the symptoms of liver problems.

Here are some foods that help the liver function:

1. lemon

Lemon is a fruit that contains high amounts of vitamins and polyphenols that provide several health benefits due to its anticancer, anti-inflammatory, diuretic, antiseptic, antimicrobial and cardiovascular protective action, in addition to being a blood and liver purifier.

In addition, lemon is widely used in the treatment of flu and cold and can be consumed in the form of lemonade or added to meals and salads.

2. Broccoli

Some studies show that consuming broccoli can help prevent liver cancer in people who don’t drink alcohol. In addition, it can help prevent excess fat in the liver and reduce blood cholesterol levels.

Broccoli can also help fight osteoporosis, diabetes, hypertension, improve the immune system, protect the eyes and act as a gastric protector, as it is rich in calcium, vitamin C, vitamin A, iron, calcium, folic acid and antioxidants. It also has fibers that reduce the absorption of fats and cholesterol at the intestinal level and that also help regulate blood sugar.

3. Green tea

Green tea is rich in catechins and antioxidants that act on accumulated fat, favoring the oxidation of fats and helping to increase good cholesterol. In addition, these antioxidants prevent cell damage that can lead to cancer, not only of the liver, but of any part of the body.

In addition, green tea is cardio and neuroprotective, anti-cancer, anti-diabetic and promotes blood vessel health. It is recommended to drink at least 4 cups of green tea a day to get the full benefits.

There are also green tea capsules, however they should not be consumed by people who already have liver problems.

4. Coffee

Regular consumption of coffee has benefits for the liver such as reducing inflammation and the risk of cirrhosis and cancer. These effects appear to be due to a lower deposition of fat in the liver, an increase in good cholesterol and adiponectin. Discover other benefits of coffee.

Adiponectin is a hormone that participates in the metabolism of fats and sugars, favoring the oxidation of fats and decreasing insulin resistance, which is common in diabetes and obesity.

The caffeine recommendation for healthy adults is 400 mg/day, which is 2 to 3 cups of unsweetened coffee a day.

5. Oilseeds

Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, chestnuts, peanuts, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts, as well as chia, sunflower, linseed, pumpkin and sesame seeds are rich in omega-3, vitamin E and B-complex and minerals.

In addition to vitamins and minerals, nuts have fibers that reduce the absorption of fat at the intestinal level and favor the increase of good HDL cholesterol, protecting the liver and preventing the accumulation of fat in the liver.

As oilseeds are high in calories, it is recommended to consume them in small amounts to obtain their benefits, and can be used in snacks along with yogurt or fruit, or added to salads or cakes.

6. Boldo tea

Boldo tea has a protective action on liver cells, as it has a substance called boldine that stimulates the production and expulsion of bile, which favors the absorption of fats at the intestinal level and lowers cholesterol.

In addition, it also has stimulating and tonic properties that activate the secretion of saliva and gastric juice, being used in cases of dyspepsia, intestinal gas and constipation. To prepare the tea, you should use 2 grams of leaves for each cup of water, and you can drink it several times a day.

7. Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice is rich in antioxidants called carotenoids and flavonoids, which help reduce inflammation and improve liver enzyme production. In addition, beetroot juice helps improve blood circulation, controlling blood pressure and preventing heart disease.

8. Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in good fats and antioxidants that bring several benefits to the health of the liver, such as controlling its enzyme production and reducing the deposition of fats in the liver. In addition, it helps in the control of cholesterol, which is produced and distributed from the liver, also improving blood circulation in this organ.

Thus, in addition to having a healthy and balanced diet, one should try to include these foods in the diet at least 3 times a week to obtain greater benefits for the liver.

Check out other options for home remedies for the liver.