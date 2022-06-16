First period: when it happens, symptoms and what to do

The first period, also known as menarche, usually happens around the age of 12, however in some cases the first period can happen before or after that age due to the girl’s lifestyle, diet, hormonal factors and menstrual history of women in the area. same family.

The appearance of some signs and symptoms may indicate that the first period is approaching, such as increased hips, breast growth and the appearance of hair in the armpits, for example, it is important to monitor the development of these symptoms and always have a tampon close by.

Signs and symptoms of first period

The first period is usually accompanied by some signs and symptoms that can appear days, weeks or months before menarche, and they happen due to hormonal changes that happen in the girl’s body. Thus, some signs and symptoms that may indicate that the first period is approaching are:

Appearance of pubic and armpit hair;

Breast growth;

Augmentation of the hips;

Small weight gain;

Appearance of pimples on the face;

Mood swings, with the girl becoming more angry, sad or sensitive;

Pain in the abdominal region.

These symptoms are normal and indicate that the girl’s body is undergoing changes and, therefore, the use of medication, especially in the case of pain, is not recommended. However, if the pain is very severe, you can place a hot water bottle on your lower belly to relieve discomfort.

It is also important that as soon as the first signs and symptoms of menarche appear or as soon as the first menstruation “comes down”, the girl has an appointment with the gynecologist, because in this way it is possible to understand what are the changes that are happening in this period and to know better deal with menstruation and the symptoms that may arise.

What to do

After the first period, it is important that the girl consults the gynecologist so that all the necessary guidelines can be given regarding menstruation, symptoms that normally accompany the menstrual cycle, changes in the body and what to do during the cycle.

Thus, some guidelines that can be given by the gynecologist and that must be adopted during the menstrual cycle are:

Use tampon to retain menstrual flow, giving preference to nighttime tampons during the first days of the cycle;

Change the pad every three hours or before that period when the flow is very intense;

Perform intimate hygiene with neutral soap;

Always have a tampon in your bag, especially around the time of your next period.

Menstruation is a natural process and is part of a woman’s life and should not cause concern or embarrassment to the girl. In addition, menstruation can also be considered a sign of a woman’s fertility, that is, it indicates that the eggs produced were not fertilized, resulting in shedding of the uterine wall, the endometrium. Understand how the menstrual cycle works.

How many days does menstruation last?

The duration of menstruation can vary according to the girl’s body, and can last between 3 to 8 days. In general, after 30 days of the end, there will be a new period, however it is normal for the following periods to take longer to come down, as the girl’s body is still in the process of adapting, mainly related to hormonal changes.

Thus, it is common for the cycle to be irregular in the first year after the first menstruation, as well as the menstrual flow, which may vary between more and less intense between months. Over time, the cycle and flow become more regular, making it easier for a girl to identify when her period is approaching.

Is it possible to delay the first period?

Delay in first menstruation is possible when the girl is less than 9 years old and already shows signs that the first menstruation is approaching, this situation is also known as early menarche. Thus, the pediatric endocrinologist can indicate some measures that help delay menarche and allow greater bone growth.

Normally, in these situations, the doctor recommends the injection of hormones every month until the girl reaches an age where there is no longer any advantage in preventing the onset of menstruation. Learn about early menarche and what to do.