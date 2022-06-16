4 home remedies for an enlarged prostate

An excellent home remedy for prostate cancer that can be used to complement the clinical treatment of an enlarged prostate is tomato juice, as it is a functional food that helps to reduce inflammation of the gland and prevent cancer.

In addition, to facilitate the flow of urine, which is reduced when prostate problems occur, you can consume saw palmetto, also known as serene rethink, recommended intake of up to 320 mg once a day. However, the dose should always be guided by a naturopath or healthcare professional with knowledge of herbal medicine.

1. Saw palmetto extract

A good home remedy for prostate is to take saw palmetto extract because this medicinal plant has anti-estrogenic properties that help fight benign prostatic hyperplasia, which is a major cause of enlarged prostate. See what this disease is and what the symptoms are.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of saw palmetto extract powder;

½ of water, with about 125 ml.

Preparation mode

To prepare this natural remedy, you need to put 1 teaspoon of saw palmetto powder in a glass of water, dissolve it and drink it twice a day.

Saw palmetto can also be consumed in capsule form, which makes it more practical and easier to use. See when capsules are indicated and how to take them correctly.

2. Tomato juice

To maintain the health of the prostate, you can consume tomato juice, which in addition to vitamin C, folic acid, iron and other minerals is a vegetable very rich in lycopene that helps fight prostate inflammation, making tomato a functional food. See the main benefits of tomato.

Ingredients

2 to 3 ripe tomatoes;

250 ml of water.

Preparation mode

To make tomato juice, you must pass the tomatoes through a centrifuge or hit the blender with about 250 ml of water and drink 1 glass a day.

This tomato juice is a good option for men who have a family history related to the prostate, and should be seen as a daily dietary supplement to medical treatment, which usually includes medication and in some cases surgery. Therefore, tomatoes can also be added more regularly to the daily diet to maintain prostate health.

3. Nettle Capsules

Nettle is an excellent plant to use against an enlarged prostate, as it contains substances that decrease the enzymes responsible for the inflammation of the gland, in addition to regulating testosterone levels. Thus, nettle reduces the size of the prostate and relieves the most frequent symptoms, especially difficulty urinating.

Ingredients

Nettle root capsules.

How to take

To treat inflammation of the prostate, it is indicated to take 120 mg of nettle root capsules, 3 times a day, after meals, for example.

4. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are another of the most popular home remedies to treat prostate problems, as they contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances that, in addition to treating the inflammation of the gland, also prevent the emergence of cancer.

To obtain these benefits, you should eat a handful of seeds every day, with breakfast, for example, or use pumpkin seed oil in the preparation of dishes.

How to adapt the food

In addition to these remedies, food can also help treat prostate inflammation and prevent cancer. Watch the video to know what to eat: