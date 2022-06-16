Treatment to shrink an enlarged prostate

To treat an enlarged prostate, which is usually caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia, the urologist usually recommends the use of medications to relax the prostate muscles and relieve symptoms, such as difficulty urinating or sudden urge to urinate, for example.

However, in cases where medication is not able to control the symptoms, surgery may be necessary to remove the prostate and resolve the problem.

1. Medicines

Treatment for an enlarged prostate usually starts with medications that help relieve symptoms and prevent complications such as urinary retention or kidney stones, for example. Some of the most recommended remedies by the urologist include:

Remedies to relax the prostate muscles as alpha-blockers which include tamsulosin and doxazosin;

as alpha-blockers which include tamsulosin and doxazosin; Remedies to reduce the action of hormones in the prostate causing it to reduce in volume, like finasteride and dutasteride;

causing it to reduce in volume, like finasteride and dutasteride; antibiotics to decrease inflammation of the prostate, if any, such as ciprofloxacin.

These medicines can be used separately or in combination, depending on the symptoms and the size of the prostate.

In cases where the man also has prostate cancer, the doctor usually recommends surgery to remove the prostate, as well as radiation and/or chemotherapy to eliminate malignant cells from the tumor.

2. Natural treatment

In addition to drug treatment, natural extracts can be used to help relieve symptoms more quickly. However, this type of treatment should not replace the treatment indicated by the doctor, it should only complement it.

Some of the medicinal plants used in the natural treatment of this problem include:

1. Saw Palmetto

This plant, scientific name Serene Repens, It has excellent anti-inflammatory and diuretic properties that help to de-inflamm the prostate and facilitate the passage of urine.

To get the full effect, it is recommended to take 1 Saw Palmetto capsule with breakfast and dinner. Another option is to take 1 teaspoon of saw palmetto powder mixed in a glass of water, 2 times a day. Learn more about saw palmetto.

two. Pygeum africanum

This substance is taken from the inside of the bark of the African plum tree and is often used to treat urinary and prostate problems, reducing the urgent urge to urinate. THE Pygeum africanum It can be purchased in capsule form at health food stores and should be taken in doses between 25 and 200 mg per day.

3. Surgery

Surgery to treat an enlarged prostate is indicated in the most severe cases, especially when a urinary catheter is used to urinate, when there is a large amount of blood in the urine, when there has been no improvement with clinical treatment, or when the person has a bladder stone. or kidney failure, for example.

The most commonly used surgical techniques include:

Prostatectomy/adenomectomy: consists of removing the inner part of the prostate through a normal abdominal surgery;

consists of removing the inner part of the prostate through a normal abdominal surgery; Transurethral resection of the prostate also known as classic endoscopy: the removal of the prostate is done with a device that is introduced through the urethra;

also known as classic endoscopy: the removal of the prostate is done with a device that is introduced through the urethra; Electrovaporization of the prostate or GreenLight: it is similar to the transurethral resection but uses a thermal reaction, having a faster hospital discharge.

In addition to these surgeries, in some cases, only a small cut can be made in the prostate to facilitate the passage of the urethra, without having to remove the prostate.

Watch the following video and understand why, in some cases, the surgery should be done as soon as possible:

How to relieve the discomfort of an enlarged prostate

To improve the discomfort caused by an enlarged prostate, some tips are:

Urinate whenever you feel like, avoiding holding the urine;

Avoid drinking a lot of liquids at once, in the late afternoon, before bed or in places where there is no bathroom;

Do physical exercise and physical therapy to strengthen your pelvic muscles. See how to do this type of exercises;

Urinate every 2 hours, even if you don’t feel like it;

Avoid spicy foods and diuretic drinks, such as coffee and alcoholic beverages, oranges, lemons, limes, pineapples, olives, chocolate or nuts;

Do not let urine drip at the end of urination, squeezing the urethra, to avoid infections;

Avoid medications that cause urine retention, such as nasal decongestants;

In addition, men who are prone to constipation should increase their intake of water and laxative foods to stimulate bowel movement, as constipation can worsen the discomfort of an enlarged prostate.

Can an enlarged prostate become cancer?

No, benign prostatic hyperplasia is a different disease from adenocarcinoma of the prostate, since malignant cells are not identified in hyperplasia, unlike prostate cancer. Check out all the signs that may indicate an enlarged prostate.