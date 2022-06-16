Penis amputation (phallectomy): 6 common questions about surgery

Penis amputation, also scientifically known as penectomy or phallectomy, happens when the male sexual organ is removed completely, known as total, or when only a portion is removed, known as partial.

Although this type of surgery is more frequent in cases of penile cancer, it may also be necessary after accidents, trauma and serious injuries, such as suffering a strong blow to the intimate region or being a victim of mutilation, for example.

In the case of men who intend to change their sex, the removal of the penis is not called amputation, since a plastic surgery is performed to recreate the female sexual organ, being then called neophalloplasty. See how sex reassignment surgery is performed.

1. Is it possible to have sex?

How penile amputation affects intimate contact varies with the amount of penis removed. So men who have had a total amputation may not have enough sex organs to have normal vaginal intercourse, however, there are different sex toys that can be used instead.

In the case of a partial amputation, it is usually possible to have sex again in about 2 months, once the region is well healed. In many of these cases, the man has a prosthesis, which was inserted into his penis during the surgery, or what remains of his penis is still enough to maintain the couple’s pleasure and satisfaction.

2. Is there a way to rebuild the penis?

In cases of cancer, during surgery, the urologist usually tries to preserve as much of the penis as possible so that it is possible to reconstruct what is left through a neophalloplasty, using skin from the arm or thigh and prostheses, for example. Learn more about how penile prostheses work.

In amputation cases, in the vast majority of cases, the penis can be reconnected to the body, provided it is done in less than 4 hours, to avoid the death of all penile tissue and ensure higher success rates. In addition, the final appearance and success of the surgery can also depend on the type of cut, which is best when it is a smooth and clean cut.

3. Does amputation cause a lot of pain?

In addition to the very intense pain that can arise in cases of amputation without anesthesia, as in cases of mutilation, and that can even cause fainting, after recovery many men can feel a phantom pain in the place where the penis was. This type of pain is very common in amputees, as the mind takes a long time to adapt to the loss of a limb, eventually creating discomfort during everyday life such as tingling in the amputated region or pain, for example.

4. Does the libido remain the same?

Sexual appetite in men is regulated through the production of the hormone testosterone, which occurs mainly in the testes. Thus, men who have an amputation without removing their testicles may continue to experience the same libido as before.

Although it may seem like a positive point, in the case of men who have undergone a total amputation and who cannot undergo penis reconstruction, this situation can cause great frustration, as they have greater difficulty in responding to their sexual desire. So, in these cases, the urologist may recommend removing the testicles as well.

5. Is it possible to have an orgasm?

In most cases, men who have had a penile amputation can have an orgasm, however, it can be more difficult to achieve, as the vast majority of nerve endings are found in the head of the penis, which is normally removed.

However, stimulation of the mind and touching the skin around the intimate region can also be able to produce an orgasm.

6. How is the bathroom used?

After removing the penis, the surgeon tries to reconstruct the urethra, so that urine continues to come out in the same way as before, without causing changes in the man’s life. However, in cases where it is necessary to remove the entire penis, the urethral orifice can be replaced under the testicles and, in these cases, it is necessary to eliminate the urine sitting on the toilet, for example.