7 foods that clog the gut

Foods that hold the bowels are indicated to improve loose bowels or diarrhea and include fruits such as apples and green bananas, vegetables such as boiled carrots or white flour breads, for example, as they are easily digested and help to regulate the functioning of the intestine.

These foods that hold the intestines should not be consumed by those who have a trapped intestine and, in this case, the most suitable foods are laxatives such as oatmeal, papaya or broccoli, for example. Check out the full list of laxative foods.

Some foods that help trap the bowels include:

1. Green banana

Green bananas have less soluble fiber than ripe bananas and, therefore, help to control leaky bowels and reduce diarrhea. The ideal is to consume silver banana or apple banana because they are the types of banana that have the least amount of fiber.

In addition, the green banana is an important source of potassium that helps to replace the salts that the body loses when you have loose bowels or diarrhea.

2. Boiled apple

Baked apple is an excellent home remedy for leaky bowels or diarrhea, as it contains soluble fiber such as pectin, as well as anti-inflammatory properties, helping to soothe and improve bowel function and relieve flare-ups.

To make 1 cooked apple, wash the apple, remove the skin, cut into four pieces and cook for 5 to 10 minutes in a cup of water.

3. Boiled pear

The pear, especially when consumed without the skin, helps to tighten the intestines as it contains fibers that absorb excess water from the intestines and stimulates the release of gastric juices that makes food move more slowly in the intestine, in addition to being a fruit rich in water, helping to hydrate the body in cases of diarrhea and loose bowels.

A great option to consume the peeled pear is to cook 2 or 3 pears in half a liter of water.

4. Cashew Juice

Cashew juice helps to hold the intestines because it has tannins in its composition with astringent properties that act by absorbing excess water from the intestine, in addition to regularizing bowel movements, reducing diarrhea or loose bowels.

However, you should avoid using industrialized cashew juice and give preference to preparing the juice with the whole fruit.

5. Boiled carrots

Cooked carrots are a great option to arrest the intestines because it has fibers that help in the formation of a firmer fecal cake, in addition to regulating bowel movements.

To make the boiled carrot, you must remove the skin, cut the carrot into thin slices, cook until the carrot is soft and the water drains.

6. Rice broth

Rice broth is a great option to improve loose bowels or diarrhea because, in addition to providing fluid to the body, preventing dehydration, it has a binding effect on the digestive tract, resulting in firmer and bulkier stools. And because of that, rice water helps to reduce the duration of diarrhea or leaky bowels.

Here’s how to prepare rice broth for diarrhea.

7. White flour breads

White flour breads are simple and easily digestible carbohydrates and therefore help to hold the bowels when you have diarrhea or loose bowels.

A good option is to make toast with salted bread or French bread, but you should not add butter or margarine to avoid having the opposite effect.

Recipe to arrest the intestine

A quick and easy recipe to prepare with foods that hold the intestines is:

Apple Juice with Carrots

Ingredients

1 apple without skin;

1 carrot cooked in slices;

1 glass of water;

Sugar or honey to taste.

Preparation mode

Remove the skin and seeds from the apple and cut into smaller pieces. Remove the carrot skin, cut into thin slices and cook until soft. Place the peeled apple pieces and the cooked carrot in a blender with 1 liter of water and beat. Add sugar or honey to taste.

Check out other recipes to arrest the intestines.