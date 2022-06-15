Jaw pain: 6 main causes and what to do

Jaw pain is an uncomfortable situation that can happen as a result of a blow to the face, infection or bruxism, for example. In addition, jaw pain can be a symptom of temporomandibular disorder, also called TMD, which is a change in the functioning of the joint that connects the skull to the jaw, resulting in pain.

Jaw pain in most cases is limiting, that is, it causes difficulty opening the mouth, which directly interferes with speech and eating. In some cases, swelling and pain in the ear may also be noticed and, in these cases, it is important to consult the general practitioner, so that tests are carried out to identify the cause of the pain and, thus, the most appropriate treatment can be initiated.

The main causes of jaw pain are:

1. Temporomandibular disorder

Temporomandibular disorder, also known as TMD, is the change in the functioning of the temporomandibular joint, which is the joint that connects the skull to the jaw and is responsible for the movement of opening and closing the mouth.

Thus, when there is a change in this joint and in the muscles present in the jaw region, it is possible to feel pain and hear a small noise when opening the mouth and chewing, in addition to discomfort in the face, headache and swelling in one of the sides of the face.

What to do: In this case, it is important to consult the dentist so that an evaluation can be carried out and the most appropriate treatment can be recommended, which is usually indicated according to the symptoms presented by the person and the cause of TMD.

In this way, physical therapy, use of dental plaque to sleep, face massage and use of anti-inflammatory drugs may be recommended to relieve pain and discomfort. However, when the pain does not improve or when other changes are identified at the site, surgery may be recommended. Learn more about TMD and how to treat it.

2. Punch in the face

A blow to the face can also cause jaw pain, especially if the impact is large enough to cause the bone to dislocate or break. Thus, depending on the impact, it is possible that other symptoms may arise in addition to jaw pain, such as local swelling, bleeding and the presence of bruises, for example.

What to do: In the case of very strong blows, it is important to consult the doctor to verify that there has been no detachment or fractures, as in these cases more specific treatment may be necessary, which may involve the use of a bandage to keep the jaw in place, surgery for maxillary reconstruction, in case of fracture, in addition to physiotherapy.

3. Bruxism

Bruxism is another condition often associated with jaw pain, as unconsciously grinding and clenching your teeth can result in increased pressure on the jaw and contraction of the muscles in the region, resulting in pain. In addition, other signs and symptoms of bruxism include wear of the teeth, headache upon waking and softening of the teeth.

What to do: It is important to consult the dentist so that the degree of bruxism is evaluated and the use of a dental plate to sleep is indicated, which helps to avoid friction between the teeth, preventing the onset of symptoms. See more details on bruxism treatment and main causes.

4. Dental problems

The presence of dental problems such as gingivitis, cavities and abscesses can also cause jaw pain, especially when these problems are not identified or treated according to the dentist’s guidance. This is because, despite not directly reaching the mandible, they can result in the involvement of the mandible and joint, resulting in pain.

What to do: It is recommended to follow the dentist’s guidance to combat the cause of pain, and it is also important to maintain good oral hygiene, brushing teeth and tongue at least 3 times a day and flossing. In the case of dental abscesses, the use of antibiotics may be recommended.

5. Osteomyelitis

Osteomyelitis is characterized by infection and inflammation of the bones, which can reach the jaw and temporomandibular joint and cause pain, as well as fever, swelling of the region and difficulty moving the joint.

What to do: In the case of osteomyelitis, it is important to consult the general practitioner or dentist so that tests are requested that confirm the diagnosis and allow the identification of the bacteria related to the infection, as it is possible that the most appropriate antibiotic to combat the microorganism is indicated.

In some cases, in addition to the use of antibiotics, the dentist may recommend surgery to remove the affected parts of the bone. It is important that the treatment of osteomyelitis is started as soon as possible, as it is possible to prevent the spread of the bacteria and the emergence of complications. Understand how osteomyelitis is treated.

6. Cancer of the jaw

Jaw cancer is a rare type of cancer where the tumor develops in the jawbone, resulting in jaw pain, which worsens as the tumor develops, swelling in the area and neck, bleeding in the mouth, numbness or tingling in the jaw and frequent headache. Here’s how to identify jaw cancer.

What to do: It is important to consult the general practitioner or an oncologist when the symptoms last for more than 1 week, as it is possible for tests to be carried out to confirm the diagnosis and for the treatment to be started immediately afterwards, preventing the progression of the disease.

Depending on the stage of the cancer, surgery may be indicated to remove as much of the tissue affected by the tumor cells, placement of prosthesis and radiotherapy sessions to eliminate cells that were not removed through surgery.

Check out the following video for more information on what to do in case of jaw pain: