Selective mutism: what it is, features and how to treat it

Selective mutism is a rare psychological disorder that typically affects children between the ages of 2 and 5 years, being more common in girls. Children with this disorder can only communicate with people close to them, having difficulty talking to other children, teachers or even family members.

The diagnosis of selective mutism is usually performed after the age of 3, since from that age onwards the child already has developed speech capacity and begins to show difficulty in performing some social activities. Usually the child can communicate very well with parents, siblings and close cousins, however, he/she has difficulty talking to other people, as well as establishing eye contact, and may become quite anxious.

It is important that selective mutism is identified and treated with the help of a psychologist and psychiatrist, because this way it is possible to identify if there is any other associated problem that may be causing the disorder, such as hearing problems or brain alteration, allowing for a better adaptation of the type. of treatment.

Main features of selective mutism

The child with selective mutism is able to communicate well in a family environment, however, he/she has difficulties in an environment with unknown people, where he/she feels that his/her behavior is being observed. Thus, some characteristics that help to identify selective mutism are:

Difficulty interacting with other children;

Lack of communication with teachers;

Difficulty expressing yourself, even through gestures;

Excessive shyness;

Social isolation;

Difficulty going to the bathroom in an unfamiliar environment, peeing your pants, or eating at school.

Despite being more frequent in children, selective mutism can also be identified in adults and, in these cases, it is called social phobia, in which the person feels very anxious in normal everyday situations, such as eating in public. , for example, or when thinking about establishing some kind of communication. Learn how to identify social phobia.

why does it happen

Selective mutism does not have a specific cause, however it can be triggered by some situations and may be related to some negative experience or trauma the child has gone through, such as entering a new school, living in a very protective family environment or having very authoritarian parents. .

In addition, the development of this disorder may be related to genetic factors, since it is more common in children whose parents have emotional and/or behavioral disorders, or be related to the child’s personality traits such as shame, excessive worry, fear and attachment, for example.

This situation can also be influenced by starting school or moving to another city or country, for example, as a result of culture shock. However, in these cases it is important that the child’s development is observed, as often the lack of communication is not due to selective mutism, but corresponds to a period of adaptation of the child to a new environment. Therefore, for it to be considered mutism, it is necessary that the characteristics of this change are present before the change or last an average of 1 month.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for selective mutism consists of psychotherapy sessions, in which the psychologist outlines strategies that stimulate the child’s communication, in addition to exploring techniques that assess their behavior. Thus, the psychologist can make the child feel more comfortable in the environment so that their communication is favored.

In some cases, it may be recommended by the psychologist that the child also has the follow-up of a child psychiatrist or that sessions are held with the family.

In addition, the psychologist guides parents so that treatment continues to be encouraged at home, recommending that parents:

Do not force the child to speak;

Avoid answering for the child;

Praise when the child demonstrates progress in his or her communication skills;

Encourage the child to do things that are more difficult, such as buying bread, for example;

Make the child comfortable in the environments, in order to avoid feeling that he is the center of attention.

In this way, it is possible for the child to acquire more confidence to communicate and not be so uncomfortable in strange environments.

When there is no response to treatment or obvious improvement, the psychiatrist may indicate the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, SSRIs, which act at the brain level. These medications should only be used with the guidance of a doctor and in very well-evaluated cases, since there are not many studies that prove their effect in the treatment of children with this disorder.