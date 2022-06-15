Fatal Familial Insomnia: What it is, Symptoms and Treatment

Fatal familial insomnia, also known by the acronym IFF, is an extremely rare genetic disease that affects a part of the brain known as the thalamus, which is primarily responsible for controlling the body’s sleep-wake cycle. The first symptoms tend to appear between the ages of 32 and 62, but are more frequent after the age of 50.

Thus, people with this type of disorder have more and more difficulty sleeping, in addition to other changes in the automatic nervous system, which is responsible for regulating body temperature, breathing and perspiration, for example.

This is a neurodegenerative disease, which means that, over time, there are fewer and fewer neurons in the thalamus, which leads to a progressive worsening of insomnia and all related symptoms. it no longer allows life, and is therefore known as fatal.

main symptoms

The most characteristic symptom of FFI is the onset of chronic insomnia that comes on suddenly and gets worse over time. Other symptoms that may arise associated with fatal familial insomnia include:

Frequent panic attacks;

Emergence of phobias that did not exist;

Weight loss for no apparent reason;

Changes in body temperature, which can get too high or too low;

Excessive sweating or salivation.

As the disease progresses, it is common for a person with IFF to experience uncoordinated movements, hallucinations, confusion, and muscle spasms. The complete absence of the ability to sleep usually only appears in the later stages of the disease.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of fatal familial insomnia is usually suspected by the physician after evaluating the symptoms and ruling out the diseases that may be causing the symptoms. When this happens, it is common for there to be a referral to a doctor specializing in sleep disorders, who will perform other tests such as a sleep study and a CT scan, for example, to confirm the change in the thalamus.

In addition, there are even genetic tests that can be done to confirm the diagnosis, as the disease is caused by a gene that is passed on within the same family.

What causes fatal familial insomnia

In most cases, fatal familial insomnia is inherited from one parent, as its causative gene has a 50% chance of being passed from parents to children, however, it is also possible for the disease to arise in people without a family history of insomnia. disease, as a mutation may occur in the replication of this gene.

Is fatal familial insomnia curable?

There is currently no cure for fatal familial insomnia, nor is there an effective treatment to delay its progression. However, new studies have been carried out in animals since 2016 to try to find a substance capable of reducing the rate of development of the disease.

People with FFI can, however, undergo specific treatments for each of the symptoms presented, in an attempt to improve their quality of life and comfort. For this, it is always best to undergo treatment guided by a doctor who specializes in sleep disorders.