Spondyloarthrosis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Spondyloarthrosis is a type of arthrosis that causes a series of changes in the lumbar, cervical or dorsal spine, affecting bones, ligaments, intervertebral disc and nerves, which causes pain and is often disabling.

In spondyloarthrosis, the intervertebral disc can become deformed causing a herniated disc and, in addition, the ligaments of the spine become loose, generating typical symptoms of the disease that include pain that worsens with movement.

The treatment of spondyloarthrosis must be guided by the orthopedist, who may indicate the use of anti-inflammatory drugs in the form of pills, injections or ointments. In addition, physiotherapy is usually indicated to relieve symptoms and improve the person’s quality of life.

Symptoms of Spondyloarthrosis

The symptoms of spondyloarthrosis are related to where it is located, cervical, dorsal or lumbar. Some of these symptoms are:

Back pain, which is worse with movement and tends to improve with rest;

Back pain that radiates to the legs or arms if the peripheral nervous system is compromised;

Decreased muscle strength;

Lack of flexibility.

The diagnosis is made with tests such as x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography.

how is the treatment

Treatment for spondyloarthrosis can be done with medication to relieve pain and discomfort, but physical therapy is essential. If the pain is disabling or does not resolve with physical therapy, surgery may be required.

Other treatments such as acupuncture, relaxing massages and osteopathy are also excellent options to complement the treatment, but it is best to adopt several treatments at the same time because they complement each other.

Physiotherapy

In physiotherapy for spondyloarthrosis, you can do exercises to improve posture, use devices to relieve pain and discomfort, and do stretching, which will improve blood supply and improve range of motion.

To complement the treatment, one should lose weight, avoid lifting weights and making great efforts, so as not to harm the spine even more. Therapeutic and relaxation massages can also be helpful, as can painkillers and anti-inflammatories on days of greater pain.

Physiotherapy work is capable of relieving the symptoms of spondyloarthrosis, but it is a progressive and degenerative disease and the person will probably have to undergo several physiotherapy sessions during their lifetime.

Here are some home remedies for back pain relief:

How to live with spondyloarthrosis

To live better with spondyloarthrosis, well-oriented physical activity is the best way to accept and learn to live with spondyloarthrosis, which is an orthopedic disease that, despite having no cure, has treatment to control its symptoms.

It is important to find the best way to get around the pain and limitations that this disease causes and some useful tips are relaxation massages, muscle stretching exercises and walking, although sometimes surgery may be indicated to reduce discomfort and stop your speed of disease progression.

Spondyloarthrosis can be controlled and it is possible to go days without feeling pain, but for this it is necessary to follow the instructions of the doctor and the physical therapist. Not making efforts, losing weight and avoiding bad posture are guidelines that must be followed daily.

Exercises such as Pilates on the floor or in the pool help reduce pain and improve range of motion. But it is important that these exercises are performed under the guidance of a specialized physical therapist to avoid further damage to the spine. Hydrotherapy is also a great ally as it associates stretching with breathing movements, and warm water facilitates movements and promotes muscle relaxation.