Peeling foot: 5 main causes and what to do

The presence of scaling on the feet, which makes it look like they are peeling, usually happens when the skin is very dry, especially in people who do not moisturize the skin in this region or who use flip-flops very often, for example. However, peeling feet can also be a sign of some skin problems such as infections, eczema or even psoriasis.

Therefore, ideally, if the peeling is very intense, it does not improve after moisturizing the foot or if it is associated with other symptoms such as pain, itching, redness or swelling, consult a dermatologist or a general practitioner to identify the possible cause. and start the most appropriate treatment.

The 5 main causes for the foot to be peeling are:

1. Dry skin

The foot is one of the parts of the body where the skin is easier to get dry and, therefore, it is possible that flaking occurs, as dead and dry skin cells are released throughout the day.

This all happens because the foot has to withstand the pressure of the body’s weight, which causes blood circulation to happen more slowly and the skin is not properly hydrated. Dry skin flaking can also be aggravated in people who stand for a long time, wear tight shoes, often wear flip-flops or wear high heels.

What to do: the best way to hydrate your skin is to apply a moisturizing cream to your feet every day after a bath, for example, as well as drinking the recommended amount of water daily. In addition, avoiding the frequent use of tight shoes, flip-flops and high heels also helps to relieve pressure on the foot, facilitating blood circulation and decreasing the chances of the skin becoming dry and flaky. Check out a ritual to take care of dry feet at home.

2. burn

Another very common cause for peeling foot is sunburn, especially sunburn. That’s because most people forget to put sunscreen on their feet and then go outside wearing flip-flops, which means that the sun’s rays can easily burn the skin of the feet.

Another common situation for the emergence of burns on the feet is walking barefoot in the sand or on very hot ground, which has been in the sun for several hours, for example. When the foot is burnt, it may be red and slightly painful, but a few days later it will flake off.

What to do: to treat the burn it is important to cool the skin, especially in the first hours when it appears. For this, you can dip your foot in a basin of cold water for 10 to 15 minutes or apply cold compresses of chamomile tea, for example. It is also important to apply moisturizing cream every day, to reduce the chances of flaking. Here’s what to do to take care of the burn.

3. Athlete’s foot or ringworm

Athlete’s foot, or ringworm, happens when there is a fungal infection in the foot, which is a relatively common situation, since the foot is a region that sweats a lot during the day.

This type of skin infection is more common in people who wear closed shoes, as in addition to sweating, the foot is also hot, which facilitates the development of fungi. Another way to get athlete’s foot is to walk barefoot in public places, such as swimming pools or changing rooms, for example.

The development of fungi on the skin tends to cause intense scaling, in addition to other characteristic symptoms such as itching and bad smell. Check out the main symptoms of foot ringworm.

What to do: to treat fungal infection it is very important to keep the skin always clean and dry, so it is recommended to dry the foot very well after bathing, especially between the toes. Walking barefoot at home also allows you to air out the skin and prevent fungi from continuing to develop. However, if the symptoms do not improve, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist or general practitioner as it may be necessary to use antifungal ointments.

4. Eczema

Eczema is a common skin problem that causes excessive inflammation, resulting in itchiness, redness, and peeling of the skin. Eczema usually appears when you are in contact with some type of specific material, such as synthetic fabrics or enamel, for example, but it can also arise from the use of some medication or for no apparent reason.

Eczema symptoms usually appear for periods of greater intensity that then ease and may recur a few days or months later. Understand better what eczema is and how to identify it.

What to do: In some cases, eczema may disappear in a few hours or days, depending on the cause. However, when symptoms are persistent, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist to identify the cause, assess the intensity of symptoms and start treatment with anti-inflammatory drugs and/or corticosteroids.

5. Psoriasis

Psoriasis is another relatively common skin condition that is characterized by the appearance of red, scaly patches on the skin that may not itch. These patches can appear in many places on the body or only affect one part, such as the elbows, scalp, or feet.

Psoriasis is a chronic disease caused by the person’s own immune system and, therefore, it is common for it to appear several times throughout life, especially when you are more stressed, when you have some kind of infection or during winter, for example. .

What to do: in case of suspicion of psoriasis, it is very important to consult a dermatologist because, although psoriasis has no cure, there are treatments that help reduce symptoms, such as the use of corticosteroid ointments, phototherapy or the use of immunosuppressive drugs. Learn more about psoriasis and how it is treated.