Top psoriasis symptoms by type (and with pictures)

Psoriasis is a skin disease of unknown cause that causes the appearance of red, scaly patches or plaques on the skin, which can appear anywhere on the body, but are more common on places such as the elbows, knees or scalp.

The symptoms of psoriasis can disappear spontaneously, without the need for treatment, but they also tend to appear with greater intensity during periods of weakening of the immune system, such as during periods of stress or flu, for example.

Depending on the type of psoriasis you have, the symptoms and characteristics may vary slightly:

1. Vulgar psoriasis

It is the most frequent type of psoriasis and is characterized by the presence of lesions of varying sizes that usually appear on the scalp, knees and elbows. These lesions are red and well-defined, are usually covered with white scales, can be very itchy and, in some cases, can also bleed.

2. Guttate psoriasis

This type of psoriasis is more common in children and is characterized by the presence of small drop-shaped skin lesions, mainly on the trunk, arm and thighs, and is most often associated with infection by bacteria of the genus. Streptococcus.

3. Arthropathic psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis

In this type of psoriasis, in addition to the appearance of the red and scaly plaques characteristic of the disease, the joints are also quite painful. This type of psoriasis can affect the joints from the fingertips to the knee.

4. Pustular psoriasis

Pustular psoriasis is uncommon and is characterized by the presence of pus-filled lesions spread over the body or hands. In this type of psoriasis, other symptoms can also be observed, such as fever, chills, itching and diarrhea, for example.

5. Nail psoriasis

In this type of psoriasis, yellowish spots or changes in the shape and texture of the fingernail can be observed, which can even be confused with mycosis.

6. Scalp psoriasis

The symptoms of scalp psoriasis usually appear during periods of stress, being characterized by the presence of thick white scales adhered to the scalp, around the hair follicles. In addition, there is redness in the affected region and a decrease in the amount of hair in the region.

Psoriasis in children

The symptoms of psoriasis in children and adolescents are the same as in adults, but in very young children there may be some changes. In children up to 2 years of age, psoriasis manifests itself especially in the diaper area, being similar to diaper rash (diaper rash), but in childhood psoriasis, which is usually of the guttate psoriasis type, there is:

Slight redness of the affected area, with a slightly bright tone, with well-defined edges;

Involvement of the inguinal folds;

There may or may not be associated itching.

After about 2 weeks of the appearance of this lesion, it is common to have the same lesions of psoriasis on the face, scalp, trunk or limbs. Learn all about guttate psoriasis.

Essential treatment and care

Treatment for psoriasis is done in order to control your symptoms, and should be done according to the dermatologist’s guidance. Treatment is usually done through the use of medication in the form of pills and ointments, in addition to hygiene and skin hydration measures.

It is also important to pay attention to food, giving preference to antioxidant foods and capable of keeping the skin hydrated. Watch the video and learn how to always have beautiful and hydrated skin: