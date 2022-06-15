8 Common Symptoms of Diabetes (But Might Not Be Diabetes)

Diabetes is a disease characterized by the large amount of glucose circulating in the blood due to changes in the production of a hormone, insulin, occurring even when the person is fasting, leading to the emergence of some symptoms such as frequent urge to urinate, increased thirst, excessive tiredness, increased hunger and massive weight loss.

According to the characteristics and causes, diabetes can be classified mainly into:

Type 1 diabetes mellitus which is characterized by the pancreas not producing insulin, which results in the absence of removal of excess glucose from the blood, so that the body cannot use this sugar to generate energy;

Although the signs and symptoms of diabetes are easy to identify, the symptoms presented by the person are not necessarily indicative of diabetes. Many other situations and diseases can have similar symptoms and, therefore, it is important that in the presence of any persistent symptoms, the person seeks the doctor so that tests are carried out and the cause of the symptoms can be identified.

Some common symptoms of diabetes that can also happen in other situations are:

1. Frequent urge to urinate

The increase in the urge to urinate is one of the characteristic symptoms of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, both type 1 and type 2, and diabetes insipidus, because due to the large amount of sugar accumulated in the blood, the body’s response is to eliminate this excess. through urine.

However, increased urinary frequency, also called urinary urgency, can also happen when you drink a lot of fluids during the day or as a consequence of the use of diuretic drugs that may be recommended by the doctor, such as Furosemide, for example, which is indicated in the control of blood pressure, or urinary infections, especially if the frequent urge to urinate is accompanied by pain and burning sensation when urinating and discomfort in the genital region. Learn about other causes of frequent urge to urinate.

2. Increase in headquarters

Increased thirst is a way for the body to indicate that there is too little water available in the body for the body to function properly. In the case of diabetes, increased thirst is also a way for the body to signal that there are large amounts of sugar in the blood, because when feeling thirsty, the person is expected to drink more water and, thus, it is possible to eliminate excess sugar. in the urine.

On the other hand, increased thirst can also be a sign of dehydration, especially when other signs and symptoms are noticed such as intense headache, dry mouth, low and constant fever and the appearance of dark circles. It is important that dehydration is noticed quickly so that fluid replacement is done with the aim of preventing complications for the person.

In addition to dehydration and diabetes, increased thirst can be a consequence of the large production of sweat, which is common during or after intense physical activity, or the exaggerated consumption of sodium during the day, which can also lead, in some cases, the increase in blood pressure and the appearance of other symptoms in addition to thirst, such as chest pain and changes in heart rate.

3. Dry mouth

Dry mouth is usually a consequence of the lack of water in the body, being associated with increased thirst. Although it can happen in diabetes, dry mouth can be indicative of many other situations that are not necessarily related to health problems, such as breathing through the mouth, being in a very cold environment or eating a diet rich in sugar and low water consumption, for example.

However, it is important that the person is aware of the appearance of other symptoms in addition to dry mouth, as it can be related to other health problems such as autoimmune diseases, thyroid problems, respiratory diseases, hormonal changes or be a consequence of the use of some medication. . Therefore, in case dry mouth is frequent and does not go away even with a change in eating habits and water intake during the day, it is recommended that you go to the general practitioner for tests to be carried out and, if necessary, for the treatment is established according to the cause.

See more causes of dry mouth.

4. Frequent urinary infections

Recurrent urinary infections, mainly by fungi of the Candida sp.are quite common in diabetes, because the large amount of sugar in the blood and urine favors the development of microorganisms, leading to the occurrence of infections and the appearance of symptoms such as pain and burning when urinating, redness and itching in the genital region and discharge .

Despite this, not always that the person has recurrent urinary infections is indicative of diabetes. This is because the proliferation of microorganisms can be favored by other conditions, such as inadequate intimate hygiene, holding the pee for a long time, using sanitary pads for a long time and drinking little water. Learn about other causes of recurrent urinary tract infection.

5. Sleepiness and frequent tiredness

Drowsiness and frequent tiredness are common symptoms of diabetes, because due to changes in cell receptors, glucose does not enter the cells, remaining in the blood, which results in a lack of energy to carry out day-to-day activities.

In addition to diabetes, the main cause of drowsiness and frequent tiredness is iron deficiency anemia, also called iron deficiency anemia, because in the absence of iron there is not enough formation of hemoglobin, which is the component of red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen to the cells.

Thus, in the absence of hemoglobin there is no correct transport of oxygen, which results in a decrease in the metabolic capacity of the cells and, consequently, leads to the appearance of symptoms such as excessive tiredness and sleepiness. Other signs and symptoms that can also be indicative of iron deficiency anemia are dizziness, pale skin and eye mucous membranes, weakness, hair loss and loss of appetite, for example.

In addition to diabetes and anemia, drowsiness and frequent tiredness can happen as a result of psychological diseases, such as depression, heart disease and thyroid changes, especially hypothyroidism, in which the thyroid begins to produce less hormones necessary for the body to function. , leading to the emergence not only of excessive tiredness but also of weakness, difficulty concentrating, hair loss, dry skin and weight gain for no apparent reason.

6. Tingling in the feet and hands

Tingling in the hands and feet is most often a sign that diabetes is out of control, that is, that there are excessive amounts of sugar in the blood, which can lead to changes in circulation and small injuries in various parts of the body, resulting in in the tingle.

However, tingling is rarely associated with diabetes, as situations such as pinching a nerve, wrong sitting position, or repetitive use of the same joint can also cause tingling in the hands or feet. In addition, tingling is one of the first signs indicative of a heart attack, which happens when there is a blockage in a blood vessel, which makes blood circulation difficult.

Thus, in the case of a heart attack, it is common for the person to feel the left arm numb and tingling, as well as pain in the left side of the chest in the form of a twinge or heaviness that can radiate to other parts of the body. At the first signs of a heart attack, it is recommended to go to the hospital urgently so that tests are carried out to prove the heart attack and treatment begins. Know how to recognize the symptoms of a heart attack.

7. Excessive Hunger

It is common for people with diabetes to feel very hungry during the day and this happens due to the lack of sugar inside the cells. In diabetes, sugar cannot enter the cells, it remains in the blood, and this causes the brain to interpret that there is not enough sugar in the body to generate energy for the cells to carry out the activities necessary for the body to function and, therefore, one always has the feeling that one is not satisfied.

Although this symptom is common in diabetes, excessive hunger can also occur in other situations, such as stress, nervousness, dehydration, a high-carbohydrate diet and due to thyroid changes, as in the case of hyperthyroidism, which is characterized by increased production of thyroid hormones, which results in increased metabolism and feelings of hunger, as well as tremors, heart palpitations and difficulty concentrating.

8. Great weight loss

It is common for people with uncontrolled diabetes or at the beginning of the diagnosis, who still do not use medication to control it, lose a lot of weight, even when they are eating more than normal, and feel very hungry during the day, and this happens due to lack of sugar inside the cells.

In diabetes, sugar cannot enter the cells and this causes the brain to interpret that there is not enough sugar in the body to generate energy and, therefore, it finds another way to produce energy, which is to burn the body’s fat, taking weight loss, even without dieting and increasing food intake.

Although this symptom is common in diabetes, a marked weight loss can also happen in other situations, such as thyroid changes, liver and stomach diseases, and cancer, for example. This happens because the body is undergoing changes that compromise the digestion of food or generate major changes in body metabolism, leading to large weight losses.

How to know if it’s diabetes

In order to know if the symptoms felt are related to diabetes or another health problem, it is important that the person goes to the general practitioner or endocrinologist so that tests are carried out that allow a differential diagnosis of diabetes to be carried out. blood tests, including fasting blood glucose and glycated hemoglobin, and urine tests.

It is also possible that the initial diagnosis of diabetes is made by means of the capillary blood glucose test, which can be done both in fasting condition and at any time of the day, and it is important to be aware of the reference values, which vary according to the way in which the exam was done. The capillary blood glucose test can be done at home using a device called a glucometer, which analyzes a small drop of blood and indicates in a few minutes the blood glucose level.

It is important that in case of changes in the amount of glucose in the blood, the person goes to the doctor so that new tests are carried out and the most appropriate treatment can be started. Understand how diabetes is diagnosed.