Foods that contain gluten – Tua Saúde

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley and rye flour and that can cause inflammation at the abdominal level in some people, especially those who have gluten intolerance or sensitivity, also leading to the appearance of other symptoms such as diarrhea, pain and sensation of bulging belly.

Currently there are several industrialized foods that contain this protein, mainly because they are based on wheat flour. Therefore, it is important to read the label before buying any product, giving preference to foods that are labeled “gluten-free” or “gluten free”.

List of foods that contain gluten

Below is a list with an example of some gluten-containing foods that should not be consumed in case of gluten intolerance or sensitivity:

  • Bread, toast, crackers, biscuits, cakes, pasta, croissant, donuts, wheat tortilla (industrialized);
  • Pizza, snacks, hamburgers, hot dogs;
  • Sausage and other sausages;
  • Beer and malted beverages;
  • Wheat germ, couscous, buckwheat, bulgur, wheat semolina;
  • Some cheeses;
  • Sauces such as ketchup, white sauce, mayonnaise, soy sauce and other industrialized sauces;
  • Brewer’s yeast;
  • Ready seasonings and dehydrated soups;
  • Cereals and cereal bars;
  • Nutritional supplements.

Oat is a food that does not contain gluten, however during its production process it can be contaminated with wheat, barley or rye, as it is normally processed in the same industries. In addition, some medications, lipsticks, and oral care products may also contain gluten.

How to follow a gluten-free diet

A gluten-free diet is mainly indicated for people who have gluten intolerance or sensitivity, however, everyone can benefit from this type of diet, as most foods that contain gluten are also high in fat and sugar. , providing a lot of calories to the body and promoting weight gain.

To make a gluten-free diet, it is important to replace wheat, barley or rye flour with others that do not contain gluten, especially for preparing cakes, cookies and breads. Some examples are almond flour, coconut, buckwheat, carob or amanthus. Find out about gluten-free foods.

In the case of buying industrialized products, it is very important to pay attention and read the food label, since all food products, by law, must determine whether or not they contain gluten. In addition, some countries mandate that restaurants are required to say whether or not a meal contains gluten, in order to prevent a person with a gluten intolerance or sensitivity from consuming.

It is also important to have a nutritionist follow-up to avoid unnecessary elimination of some foods from the diet and to adapt the diet according to the individual needs of each person.

