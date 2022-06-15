How to take Spirulina for weight loss (and other benefits)

Spirulina helps to lose weight because it increases satiety due to its high concentration of proteins and nutrients, making the body work better and the person does not feel like eating sweets, for example. Some studies indicate that spirulina can improve fat and glucose metabolism, reducing fat accumulated in the liver and protecting the heart.

Spirulina is a type of seaweed used as a nutritional supplement due to the fact that it is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, being currently considered a super food, which provides several health benefits.

This seaweed is available in the form of powder and capsules, and can be taken with a little water or mixed with juices or shakes. Both the powder and the supplement can be purchased at health food stores, pharmacies, online stores and in some supermarkets.

Does Spirulina Help You Lose Weight?

Some studies indicate that spirulina together with a healthy diet can promote weight loss, as it can work as an appetite suppressant and control satiety, as it is rich in phenylalanine, an amino acid precursor of the hormone cholecystokinin, which determines the level of stomach satiety.

In addition, spirulina appears to have an effect on leptin, a hormone that helps curb appetite and burn fat. In this way, its purifying action helps to cleanse and detoxify the body, accelerating metabolism.

Other studies suggest that spirulina helps to decrease adipose tissue due to its ability to slow down the inflammatory process that happens in a person with metabolic syndrome and, in addition, it is responsible for inhibiting an enzyme that is responsible for the production of fatty acids.

How to take Spirulina

The recommended amount of spirulina per day is 1 to 8 grams depending on what your goal is:

as a supplement : 1 g per day;

: 1 g per day; to lower the weight : 2 to 3 g per day;

: 2 to 3 g per day; To help control cholesterol : 1 to 8 grams per day;

: 1 to 8 grams per day; To improve muscle performance : 2 to 7.5 g per day;

: 2 to 7.5 g per day; To help control blood glucose : 2 g per day;

: 2 g per day; To help control blood pressure : 3.5 to 4.5 g per day;

: 3.5 to 4.5 g per day; For the treatment of fatty liver: 4.5 g per day.

Spirulina should be taken according to the doctor’s or nutritionist’s advice, and can be consumed in a single dose or divided into 2 to 3 doses throughout the day, and its use is recommended at least 20 minutes before the main meals (breakfast morning, lunch or dinner).

Possible side effects and contraindications

Consumption of spirulina can cause nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea and, in rare cases, allergic reactions. It is important not to exceed the recommended doses of this supplement to avoid side effects.

Spirulina should be avoided by people with phenylketonuria, as it contains high levels of phenylalanine, or by people who have problems related to this amino acid. In addition, it should not be used during pregnancy, breast-feeding and children, as its effects are not achieved.

Nutritional information

The following table indicates the nutritional value of spirulina per 100 grams, the amounts may vary depending on the species and cultivation of the plant:

calories 280 kcal Magnesium 270 – 398 mg Protein 60 to 77 g Zinc 5.6 – 5.8 mg fats 9 to 15 g Manganese 2.4 – 3.3 mg carbohydrates 10 to 19 g Copper 500 – 1000 µg Iron 38 – 54 mg B12 vitamin 56 µg Calcium 148 – 180 mg Pseudovitamin B12* 274 µg β-carotene 0.02 – 230 mg Chlorophyll 260 – 1080 mg

* It is important to note that pseudovitamin B12 cannot be metabolized in the body, so its consumption does not increase the levels of vitamin B12 in the blood, and it is important for vegans or vegetarians to take this into account.

What is Spirulina for?

Spirulina serves to prevent and treat various diseases, such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, allergic rhinitis, anemia, diabetes and metabolic syndrome, as it is an algae rich in vitamins and minerals, chlorophyll, high quality proteins, essential fatty acids and antioxidants.

In addition, it has compounds that are immunostimulating, such as inulin and phycocyanin, which have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-tumor properties. This algae may also play an important role in the treatment of neurological disorders and arthritis.

Thus, spirulina can be used to:

Decrease blood pressureas it helps to relax blood vessels and promotes the production of nitric oxide: Decrease cholesterol and triglyceridesas it inhibits the absorption of lipids and helps to increase good cholesterol, HDL; Improve symptoms of allergic rhinitisreducing nasal secretions, congestion, sneezing and itching, as it strengthens the immune system; Prevent and control diabetesas it apparently helps to increase insulin sensitivity and rapidly reduce glucose levels; Promote weight lossas it decreases inflammation at the level of adipose tissue and, consequently, increases fat loss in people with metabolic syndrome; Increase attention, improve mood and dispositionpreventing depression, since it is rich in magnesium, a mineral that helps to produce hormones responsible for well-being; Improve memory and exert a neuroprotective effectas it is rich in phycocyanin and antioxidants, having benefits for people who have Alzheimer’s and to reduce the cognitive impairment that occurs with age; reduce inflammationas it contains omega-3 fatty acids that act as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory in the body; Improve and strengthen the immune systemas it activates the cells of the immune system; Help in the treatment of arthritissince it is believed to be able to protect the joints; Prevent premature agingas it is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin A and C, which help to reduce cell damage caused by free radicals; prevent cancersince it is rich in antioxidants and micronutrients, such as zinc and selenium, which prevent cell damage caused by free radicals; Promote muscle hypertrophy and recoveryr, as it is rich in proteins, omega-3 and minerals such as iron and magnesium, in addition to improving performance in resistance exercises; purify the organism, as it has a hepatoprotective effect, preventing damage to liver cells and protecting it from toxins, due to its antioxidant effect. In addition, spirulina has the ability to reduce fat accumulated in the liver. It may also exert an antiviral effect against the herpes simplex virus and hepatitis C; Improve symptoms of anemiaas it contains iron.

Because it is a superfood and brings benefits to the whole organism, spirulina is indicated at different stages of life and in the prevention and treatment of diseases, especially in cases of obesity, localized fat, prevention of aging and muscle recovery of practitioners of physical activity. Discover other superfoods to enrich your diet with Superfoods that boost your body and brain.