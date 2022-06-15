Incisional hernia: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

An incisional hernia is a type of hernia that occurs at the site of a scar from an abdominal surgery. This happens because of excessive tension and inadequate healing in the abdominal wall. Due to the cut of the muscles, the abdominal wall is weakened, and makes the intestine, or any other organ that is under the incision site, easier to move and put pressure on the scar site, leading to the formation of scar tissue. a small swelling in that region.

While incisional hernias are a relatively common complication for anyone having abdominal surgery, they are more common in people who are obese, who have had a wound infection, or who have a previous health condition, such as diabetes, lung disease, or any medical condition. that increases the pressure inside the abdomen.

Whenever there is a suspicion that an incisional hernia is developing after surgery, it is very important to go to the hospital or consult the doctor who performed the surgery, so that the hernia can be evaluated and treatment started as soon as possible.

main symptoms

The most common symptom of an incisional hernia is the appearance of a swelling next to the abdominal surgery scar, however, other associated symptoms are also common, such as:

Pain or discomfort at the hernia site;

Nausea and vomiting;

Fever below 39ºC;

Difficulty urinating;

Changes in intestinal transit, with constipation or diarrhea.

Incisional hernia usually appears 3 to 6 months after surgery, but it can appear earlier. In addition, it is also common for the hernia to be more easily observed when standing or lifting weights, and it may even disappear when sitting and relaxed.

How to confirm the diagnosis

In most cases, an incisional hernia can be diagnosed by a general practitioner or surgeon, just by observing the symptoms and evaluating the medical history. Therefore, it is advisable that, whenever there is a suspicion of hernia, you go to the Family Health Center or make an appointment with the surgeon who performed the surgery.

Possible causes and how to avoid

Incisional hernia can happen in any case where there is a cut in the muscles of the abdominal wall and, therefore, it is relatively common after surgery to the abdomen. However, there are some factors that seem to increase the risk of developing this type of hernia, such as:

Having an infection at the scar site;

Being overweight or obese;

Being a smoker;

Use some medications, especially immunosuppressants or steroids;

Having other health problems, such as diabetes, kidney failure, or lung disease.

The best recommendation to decrease your risk of developing an incisional hernia, in addition to avoiding risk factors, is to wait as long as your doctor recommends before starting activities that can put pressure on your belly, including having a pregnancy.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of incisional hernia should always be evaluated together with the doctor, depending on the general health status, anatomy and location of the hernia. However, the most used type of treatment is surgery, in which the doctor can reopen the scar or make small cuts in the skin to insert a mesh that helps to strengthen the muscles of the abdominal wall, preventing the organs from being able to pass through and weight on top of the scar.

Larger hernias are usually more difficult to treat and therefore require classic surgery, in which the scar is reopened. Smaller hernias, on the other hand, can be treated with laparoscopy, where the doctor makes small cuts around the hernia to repair it, without having to open the scar from the previous surgery again.

Possible complications

When not treated properly, the incisional hernia can end up strangling the intestine, which causes less blood with oxygen reaching the part that is stuck. When this happens, a serious situation of tissue death in the intestine can develop.

In addition, even if the hernia has a small size, over time, it is possible that it will increase in size, worsening symptoms and making treatment difficult.