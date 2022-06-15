Jelqing Technique: what it is, how it works and results

The jelqing technique, also known as jelq or jelqing exercise, is a completely natural way to increase penis size that can be done at home using just your hands, making it a more economical option to penis enlargement devices. .

Although it is a very simple and painless technique, the jelqing technique has no scientific proof, and it is not possible to say whether it works or not. In addition, when the technique is performed incorrectly, it can increase the risk of injury to the penis, pain and irritation. change or discomfort.

In informal conversation, Dr. Rodolfo Favaretto, explains everything about penis size, the truth about enlargement techniques and other questions about male health:

How does the technique work?

The jelqing technique is based on the fact that it allows increased blood circulation in the sexual organ, stretching the body of the penis and increasing its ability to receive blood. However, there is no scientific evidence to indicate whether this technique works or not, nor how long results can be seen.

Despite this, it is possible to experiment as long as the step-by-step guide is guided by the doctor and that the penis is not squeezed too hard, lubricant is used and the organ is not fully erect. Thus, the jelq technique can be performed in 3 different phases:

1. Warming up phase

The first step is very important, as it guarantees the heating of the tissues of the body of the penis, reducing the risk of injury during the remaining steps of the technique. Some ways to warm up include:

Take a hot bath;

Place a hot compress or towel on the penis;

Apply a hot water bottle.

After warming up, the penis should be placed at a medium level of erection, to allow more blood to enter the body of the organ. The ideal level is that the penis is erect but not hard enough for penetration, for example. Afterwards, you can apply a little lubricant before starting the next phase, in order to facilitate the movements of the technique, cause less discomfort and avoid possible consequences.

2. Exercise phase

After doing the warm-up phase and reaching the correct level of erection, you can start the exercise phase, which includes:

Hold at the base of the peniswrapping it with the index finger and thumb, in order to form the gestural symbol of “ok”; Slightly squeeze the shaft of the penis with the fingers, without causing pain, but with enough force to trap the blood in the body of the penis; Slowly slide your hand up to the base of the glans penis, without passing through the head of the penis; repeat steps with the other hand, while continuing to grasp the base of the glans with the first hand.

These steps should be repeated about 20 times, especially for men who are just starting the technique.

3. Stretching phase

This phase helps prevent the feeling of a sore penis and also facilitates the healing of the organ’s body tissue. For this, you should make small circular massages on the penis body, using the thumb and forefinger to perform the massage, for approximately 1 to 2 minutes. Finally, a warm compress can be placed over the penis again for 2 to 5 minutes to facilitate blood circulation.

When the results come

The first results can usually be noticed after 1 or 2 months of using the technique, and it is possible to identify an increase in size of up to 0.5 cm. However, over time, it may be possible to identify changes in penis size of up to 2 or 3 cm, for example. However, as there is no scientific evidence, it is not possible to say that the enlargement of the penis was due to the practice of exercises or other treatment that the man may be doing.

Does the Jelqing technique have risks?

This technique has risks when it is not performed correctly, that is, when a lot of force is applied to the penis or when the movements are also very strong. Thus, there may be an increased risk of injury, scarring, pain, local irritation and, in some cases, erectile dysfunction. Therefore, it is important that the exercises are performed under the guidance of the doctor.