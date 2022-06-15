5 best teas to regulate menstruation

Teas to regulate menstruation often help balance hormone levels in a woman, allowing menstruation to come at a more regular time. However, as most also stimulate the contraction of the uterus, it should not be used by pregnant women, as it can increase the risk of miscarriage.

Also, if menstruation takes longer than 2 to 3 cycles to become regular, it is important to consult the gynecologist, as there may be a problem that needs to be addressed. Learn more about the main causes of irregular menstruation.

1. Rue leaf tea

An excellent home remedy to regularize menstruation is rue tea, as its medicinal properties act on blood vessels favoring circulation.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon (dessert) rue leaves

1 cup (tea) boiling water

Preparation mode

Add the rue leaves to the cup of boiling water, cover and wait for 5 to 10 minutes until the tea is lukewarm. The woman who wants to regulate menstruation, or restore menstrual flow, should drink 3 cups of this tea daily, two days before the probable period.

This tea is contraindicated in case of pregnancy, suspected pregnancy, lactation.

2. St. Kitts Wort Tea

Kitts Wort, also known as cimicifuga or black cohosh, is a medicinal plant that helps to restore a regular menstrual cycle, promoting menstruation and relaxing the uterus.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of dried herb;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Place the dried herb in a cup of boiling water and let it rest for 10 minutes. Then strain, let it cool and drink 2 to 3 times a day. This tea can be used for 2 to 3 months, until the cycle becomes more regular. However, it should not be used by pregnant women or women with a history of breast cancer.

3. Wild yam tea

Wild yam, also known as wild yam, is a medicinal plant traditionally used to relieve the symptoms of menopause. However, as it contains a substance that has an estrogen-like effect, it can help regulate the menstrual cycle, especially when the cycle is irregular due to an imbalance in the levels of this hormone in the body.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon wild yam rhizomes

2 cups of water

Preparation mode

Put the roots together with the water to boil in a pot for about 20 minutes, then filter the tea and drink 2-3 cups a day. This tea should not be ingested during pregnancy, as it stimulates uterine contraction.

4. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon is an excellent home remedy to regulate the menstrual cycle, as it promotes contraction of the uterus, favoring menstruation.

Ingredients

1 cinnamon stick;

1 cup of boiling water;

1 liter of red wine.

Preparation mode

Add the cinnamon stick to a pan of boiling water and let it boil for 5 minutes. Then, strain and add the red wine, bringing it to a simmer until it starts to boil and keep on the fire for another 5 minutes. Keep this syrup in a dark glass bottle and in a cool, dry place.

Take 200 ml of this home remedy every day and stop consumption on the first day of menstruation. Start taking it again five days before the date you stopped taking it in the previous month, that is, five days before the 1st day of menstruation of the previous month.

5. Parsley infusion

Parsley, in addition to its use in cooking, can also be used as a home remedy due to its properties, and can be used to regulate the menstrual cycle, as it is able to stimulate menstruation.

Ingredients

10 grams of parsley leaf;

1 liter of boiling water.

Preparation mode

To make the infusion, place the parsley leaves in boiling water and let it rest for about 10 minutes. Then, strain and drink 3 cups a day, preferably before meals.