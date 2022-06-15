Dyslalia: what it is, causes and treatment

Dyslalia is a speech disorder in which the person cannot articulate and pronounce some words, especially when they have “R” or “L”, and, therefore, they change these words for others with similar pronunciation.

This alteration is more common in childhood, being considered normal in children up to 4 years of age, however when the difficulty in speaking some sounds or articulating some words persists after that age, it is important to consult a pediatrician, otolaryngologist or speech therapist so that the investigation of the alteration and the most appropriate treatment can be initiated.

Possible causes

Dyslalia can happen due to several situations, the main ones being:

Changes in the mouth such as deformities in the roof of the mouth, a tongue that is too large for the child’s age or tongue-tied;

such as deformities in the roof of the mouth, a tongue that is too large for the child’s age or tongue-tied; hearing problems since the child cannot hear sounds very well, he cannot recognize the correct phonetics;

since the child cannot hear sounds very well, he cannot recognize the correct phonetics; Changes in the nervous systemwhich can compromise speech development, as in the case of cerebral palsy.

In addition, in some cases dyslalia may have a hereditary influence or happen because the child wants to imitate a close person or character from a television program or history, for example.

Thus, according to the cause, dyslalia can be classified into 4 main types, namely:

Evolutionary: it is considered normal in children and is progressively corrected in their development;

it is considered normal in children and is progressively corrected in their development; Functional: when one letter is replaced by another when speaking, or when the child adds another letter or distorts the sound;

when one letter is replaced by another when speaking, or when the child adds another letter or distorts the sound; Audiogenous: when the child cannot repeat the sound precisely because of not hearing it properly;

when the child cannot repeat the sound precisely because of not hearing it properly; organic: when there is an injury to the brain that prevents correct speech or when there are changes in the structure of the mouth or tongue that make it difficult to speak.

It is important to remember that you should not talk wrongly to the child or think it is beautiful and encourage him to mispronounce the words, as these attitudes can stimulate the appearance of dyslalia.

How to identify dyslalia

Dyslalia is common to be noticed when the child is starting to learn to speak, and it can be observed the difficulty in pronouncing some words correctly, the exchange of some sounds for others due to the change of a consonant in the word, or through the addition of a letter in the word, changing its phonetics. In addition, some children with dyslalia may also omit some sounds, as it is difficult to articulate that word.

Dyslalia is considered normal up to 4 years of age, however after this period, if the child has difficulty speaking correctly, it is recommended that the pediatrician, otorhinolaryngologist or speech therapist be consulted, as it is possible to make a general assessment of the child in order to identify possible factors that may interfere with speech, such as changes in the mouth, hearing or brain.

Thus, through the results of the child’s assessment and analysis of dyslalia, it is possible that the most appropriate treatment is recommended to improve speech, perception and articulation of sounds.

treatment for dyslalia

Treatment is based on the cause of the problem, but usually includes treatment with speech therapy sessions to improve speech, develop techniques that facilitate language, the perception and interpretation of sounds, and stimulate the ability to formulate sentences.

In addition, the child’s self-confidence and personal relationship with the family should also be encouraged, as the problem often arises after the birth of a younger sibling, as a way of being small again and receiving more attention from parents.

In cases where neurological problems have been found, treatment should also include psychotherapy, and when hearing problems are present, the use of hearing aids may be necessary.