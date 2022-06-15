5 Amazing Benefits of Coconut (and Nutrition Facts)

Coconut is a fruit rich in good fats and low in carbohydrates, which has health benefits such as giving energy, improving intestinal transit and strengthening the immune system.

The nutritional value of coconut depends on whether the fruit is ripe or unripe, generally presenting an excellent content of mineral salts, such as potassium, sodium, phosphorus and chlorine, making its water work as an excellent post-workout isotonic drink.

Thus, this wealth of nutrients in coconut brings the following health benefits:

help lose weightas it has little carbohydrate and is rich in fiber, which increases satiety; Improve intestinal functioningfor being rich in fibers; act as an antioxidant and prevent diseases, as it is rich in vitamin A, C and E; Strengthen the immune systemas it contains lauric acid, which prevents the proliferation of fungi, viruses and bacteria; replenish minerals that are lost during physical activity, as it contains zinc, potassium, selenium, copper and magnesium.

The green coconut, normally sold on the beaches, is rich in water and its pulp is softer and less voluminous than that of the mature coconut. In addition to the pulp and water, it is also possible to extract coconut oil and make coconut milk.

Coconut Nutrition Facts Table

The following table provides nutritional information for 100 g of coconut water, raw coconut and coconut milk.

Coconut Water raw coconut Coconut milk Energy 22 calories 406 calories 166 calories proteins – 3.7 g 2.2 g fats – 42 g 18.4 g carbohydrates 5.3 g 10.4 g 1 g fibers 0.1 g 5.4 g 0.7 g Potassium 162 mg 354 mg 144 mg Vitamin C 2.4 mg 2.5 mg – Calcium 19 mg 6 mg 6 mg Phosphor 4 mg 118 mg 26 mg Iron – 1.8 mg 0.5 mg

In addition to being consumed fresh, coconut can be used in recipes for cakes, sweets and cookies, as well as being added to vitamins and yogurts. See how to make coconut oil at: How to make coconut oil at home.

How to make homemade coconut milk

Coconut milk is tasty and rich in good fats, in addition to not containing lactose and can be consumed by people with lactose intolerance or allergy to cow’s milk protein. It has digestive, antibacterial and antioxidant action, helping to prevent diseases and improve intestinal functioning.

Ingredients:

1 dry coconut

2 cups of hot water

Preparation mode:

Grate the coconut pulp and hit the blender or mixer for 5 minutes with hot water. Then strain with the aid of a clean cloth and store in clean jars with a lid. Milk can be stored in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days or frozen.