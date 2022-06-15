Fibromyalgia: What It Is, Symptoms, Points, Remedies (And More)

Fibromyalgia is a chronic neurological condition that causes widespread pain throughout the body and increased sensitivity.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic neurological condition that causes widespread pain throughout the body as well as increased sensitivity to pain. Since the discomfort caused by the disease lasts for several months and even years, people who suffer from fibromyalgia are also more likely to experience excessive tiredness, sleep problems and psychological disorders.

This condition is more common in women and the first symptoms usually appear in adulthood, usually between the ages of 30 and 50.

The main symptom of fibromyalgia is the appearance of pain throughout the body, however, this manifestation can also be accompanied by:

Greater sensitivity in some points of the body;

Excessive tiredness;

Muscle stiffness;

Recurrent headache;

Difficulty sleeping;

Memory and concentration problems.

In some cases, other less frequent symptoms such as tingling in the hands and/or feet, jaw pain, or digestive problems, especially irritable bowel syndrome, may also arise.

The appearance of a “mental fog” is also relatively common, in which the person has difficulty thinking, which ends up affecting their memory and ability to concentrate. For this reason, people with fibromyalgia also have a higher risk of developing depression or other psychological disorders.

Fibromyalgia is known to cause increased sensitivity in certain “trigger points” in the body:

Upper shoulders;

neck region;

hip sides;

knees;

elbows.

These points were widely used as a way of diagnosing fibromyalgia, and the doctor would press on the points to identify if the person had more pain than normal. Currently, the use of these points has been less frequent as a way of reaching the diagnosis.

The diagnosis of fibromyalgia is usually made by a rheumatologist, but it can be time-consuming. For this reason, many people end up suffering from the condition for several months without knowing the true cause. This is because there is no test capable of identifying fibromyalgia. Thus, the doctor needs to evaluate all symptoms and rule out other clinical conditions that could present similar symptoms, such as hypothyroidism or polymyalgia rheumatica.

The tests that are most often ordered to help a doctor make a diagnosis are X-rays and blood tests.

The specific cause that leads to the appearance of fibromyalgia is not yet known, however, it is possible that the condition is caused by a change at the neuronal level that affects the way pain is perceived by the nervous system.

There are also some factors that seem to increase the risk of developing fibromyalgia such as:

Have a family history of fibromyalgia;

Having lupus or rheumatoid arthritis;

Living in very stressful situations;

Suffering repeated blows to some part of the body;

Having had a viral infection.

In addition, being a woman and being over 30 years old also seem to be important factors for the onset of fibromyalgia, although the condition can occur in people of all genders and at any age.

There is no cure for fibromyalgia, but with proper treatment, guided by a rheumatologist, it is possible to relieve symptoms and control the disease, improving quality of life. The most used treatments include:

1. Remedies for Fibromyalgia

There are three main types of medication that your doctor can prescribe for treating fibromyalgia:

antidepressants such as amitriptyline or fluoxetine: increase the concentration of some neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, which helps control pain;

muscle relaxants such as cyclobenzaprine: relieve muscle stiffness, facilitating the body's relaxation and helping to relieve pain;

Analgesics like tramadol: act directly on pain.

When treatment with these drugs does not have the desired effect, the doctor may also evaluate the use of other substances, such as antiparkinsonian drugs, which act on the central nervous system and can help reduce the pain caused by fibromyalgia.

2. Cognitive-behavioral therapy

Cognitive behavioral therapy is a type of psychotherapy that aims to help a person with fibromyalgia identify emotions and everyday situations that seem to make fibromyalgia pain worse. This type of therapy is important for decreasing stress levels, which, when elevated, can be a factor in worsening fibromyalgia symptoms.

3. Regular physical activity

Physical activity is also important to treat fibromyalgia, but you should follow the doctor’s and physical educator’s instructions, performing exercises that help relieve pain and strengthen and stretch the muscles, such as walking, swimming and water aerobics, 3 to 5 times a week for 30 to 60 minutes.

4. Physiotherapy

To improve movements, the doctor may also recommend performing physiotherapy sessions for fibromyalgia, at least 2 times a week. These sessions can include therapeutic massages, stretching and relaxation exercises and help reduce symptoms by promoting local analgesia and improving blood circulation.

Watch the video below for some physical therapy exercises for fibromyalgia:

5. Anti-inflammatory food

The anti-inflammatory diet can be a good option for those who suffer from fibromyalgia, as it helps to reduce possible inflammation in the nerves or muscles. Thus, it is recommended to have a diet rich in magnesium, potassium and omega 3, to help relieve symptoms:

Magnesium, present in foods such as avocado, artichoke and seeds: they help relax muscles and improve circulation;

Potassium in foods such as bananas, apples, beets and peas: help to prevent muscle weakness and cramps;

Omega 3 present in sardines, salmon and chia seeds: they have anti-inflammatory action and relieve pain symptoms.

6. Acupuncture

Acupuncture is the application of needles to specific points on the body to relieve pain. However, there is still no consensus on its usefulness and therapeutic action in fibromyalgia and, therefore, it may have resulted in some patients and not in others.

Natural treatment with medicinal plants is another of the therapies that can be indicated to complement the treatment recommended by the doctor. Some of the most used plants are St John’s wort, which has an effect similar to that of some antidepressants, ginkgo biloba, which increases oxygenation and blood circulation, and turmeric, which has a strong anti-inflammatory and analgesic action.

The main complication of fibromyalgia is the “mental fog” that occurs when the pain is constant and ends up affecting the ability to think, making the person with fibromyalgia have greater difficulty thinking, concentrating and even remembering. Thus, there is also a higher risk of developing psychological disorders such as depression.

In addition, people with fibromyalgia also have a higher rate of hospitalization for other health problems.