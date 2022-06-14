Boricated water: what it is, what it is for and risks

Boricated water is a solution composed of boric acid and water, which has antiseptic and antimicrobial properties and, therefore, is normally used in the treatment of boils, conjunctivitis or other eye disorders.

However, due to the fact that it consists of an acid and is not a sterile solution, boric acid is not usually recommended by doctors due to the fact that it can aggravate the situation. However, if recommended, it is important that the person uses the water according to the doctor’s guidance.

What is boricated water used for?

Boricated water has antiseptic, antibacterial and antifungal properties, and can be used to help treat infections and inflammations such as:

Conjunctivitis;

Outer ear infections;

Irritation of the eyes, due to allergy, for example;

Stye;

Light burns;

boils;

Skin irritation.

Despite being indicated for these situations, its use should always be guided by a doctor, as the use of boric water with a high concentration of boric acid or its ingestion can be harmful to health.

In general, when indicated, boric water should be used 2 to 3 times a day, and should be applied with the aid of a gauze or cotton in the place to be treated.

Possible health risks

Boricated water can bring health risks when used without medical advice, when the concentration of boric acid is very high in the solution or when this water is ingested, as it is considered toxic and can trigger severe allergic reactions and respiratory problems, in addition to that there may also be gastric and neurological changes and renal failure, for example.

In addition, as it is a non-sterile solution, it is also possible for microorganisms to develop, which may worsen the condition to be treated. Some people reported that after using boric water they were diagnosed with worsening of the clinical picture due to infection by Staphylococcus aureus, Coagulase negative Staphylococcus, Streptococcus viridans, Morganella morganii and Escherichia coli.

In addition to the risk of infection, when boric water is used in the eyes without medical advice, it can worsen irritation and cause dryness.