Bartholin’s cyst: what it is, causes and treatment

Bartholin’s cyst happens when there is accumulation of fluid inside the Bartholin’s gland. This gland is located in the anterior part of the vagina and has the function of lubricating the region, especially during intimate contact.

Bartholin’s cyst is usually painless, has no symptoms, and can heal spontaneously. However, when the fluid that is accumulated inside the gland becomes infected with pus, it can give rise to the infection of the gland, which is called acute bartholinitis and, in this situation, the region can become red, swollen and very painful, and can still pus comes out.

Treatment is necessary when there are symptoms or signs of infection and can be done with painkillers, anti-inflammatories or antibiotics prescribed by the gynecologist, home remedies, hot water sitz baths or surgery.

and

Possible causes

Bartholin’s cyst is relatively common and can arise due to the accumulation of lubricating fluid within the gland itself. Cyst infection is more common when there is a history of unprotected sex, as there is a greater risk of transmission of bacteria such as Neisseria gonorrhoeae or Chlamydia trachomatisfor example, that can reach the cyst and result in infection and inflammation.

In addition, cyst infection can happen due to poor intimate hygiene care, such as incorrect washing of the genital region, for example, in which bacteria from the intestinal tract can infect the gland.

In this way, the appearance and infection of Bartholin’s cyst can be avoided through the use of condoms and the maintenance of adequate hygiene habits of the intimate region.

Know other types of cysts that can arise in the vagina.

main symptoms

Bartholin’s cyst usually causes no symptoms, however, a woman may feel like she has a ball or lump in her vagina when she palpates the area.

When the cyst becomes infected, other symptoms may appear, such as:

Outflow of pus;

Red, hot, very painful and swollen region;

Pain and discomfort when walking or sitting and during sexual intercourse;

Fever.

In the presence of these symptoms, one should consult the gynecologist to identify the problem and guide the most appropriate treatment.

Bartholin’s gland inflammation in pregnancy

Inflammation of the Bartholin’s gland during pregnancy is usually not a cause for concern, because the appearance of the cyst is painless and ends up disappearing naturally and, therefore, the woman can have a normal delivery.

However, when the cyst becomes infected during pregnancy, it is important to carry out the treatment according to the doctor’s indication, as it is possible to eliminate the bacteria and there is no risk to the pregnant woman or the baby.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment of an inflamed Bartholin’s gland with symptoms should be guided by the gynecologist, but it is usually done with anti-inflammatory and analgesic drugs and, when there is an infection, with antibiotics and hot water sitz baths to relieve inflammation and eliminate pus.

Surgery for the Bartholin’s gland is indicated only when there is formation of a Bartholin’s cyst and can be done by draining the fluid from the cyst, removing the cyst or removing the Bartholin’s glands themselves. Learn how to treat Bartholin’s cyst.