Bartholinectomy: what it is, how it is done and recovery

Bartholinectomy is surgery to remove the Bartholin’s glands, which is usually indicated when the glands are often obstructed, causing cysts and abscesses. Therefore, it is common for the doctor to only use this procedure as a last resort, when no other less invasive treatment works. Find out the causes, symptoms and treatment of Bartholin’s cyst.

Bartholin’s glands are glands that are located at the entrance of the vagina, on either side of the labia minora and are responsible for releasing a lubricating fluid.

How is the surgery done

The surgery consists of the removal of the Bartholin’s gland, which is done under general anesthesia, has a medical duration of 1 hour and it is usually indicated that the woman stays in the hospital for 2 to 3 days.

Bartholinectomy is the treatment option used as a last resort, that is, only if other treatments for Bartholin’s gland inflammation, such as using antibiotics and draining cysts and abscesses, are not effective and the woman has recurrent fluid accumulation.

Care during recovery

In order for healing to take place correctly and in order to reduce the risk of infection after surgery, the following should be avoided:

Having sexual reactions for 4 weeks;

Use tampon for 4 weeks;

Conduct or perform tasks that require some concentration in the 48 hours following general anesthesia;

Use on-site hygiene products that have scented additives.

What are the risks of surgery?

The risks of surgery must be informed by the doctor before the procedure is performed, as there may be bleeding, bruising, local infection, pain and swelling in the region. In these cases, as the woman is in the hospital, it is easier to prevent and fight complications with the use of medication.