Brazilian Natural Medicine

Bartholinectomy: what it is, how it is done and recovery

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read

Bartholinectomy is surgery to remove the Bartholin’s glands, which is usually indicated when the glands are often obstructed, causing cysts and abscesses. Therefore, it is common for the doctor to only use this procedure as a last resort, when no other less invasive treatment works. Find out the causes, symptoms and treatment of Bartholin’s cyst.

Bartholin’s glands are glands that are located at the entrance of the vagina, on either side of the labia minora and are responsible for releasing a lubricating fluid.

How is the surgery done

The surgery consists of the removal of the Bartholin’s gland, which is done under general anesthesia, has a medical duration of 1 hour and it is usually indicated that the woman stays in the hospital for 2 to 3 days.

Bartholinectomy is the treatment option used as a last resort, that is, only if other treatments for Bartholin’s gland inflammation, such as using antibiotics and draining cysts and abscesses, are not effective and the woman has recurrent fluid accumulation.

Care during recovery

In order for healing to take place correctly and in order to reduce the risk of infection after surgery, the following should be avoided:

  • Having sexual reactions for 4 weeks;
  • Use tampon for 4 weeks;
  • Conduct or perform tasks that require some concentration in the 48 hours following general anesthesia;
  • Use on-site hygiene products that have scented additives.

Learn 5 rules to do intimate washing and avoid diseases.

What are the risks of surgery?

The risks of surgery must be informed by the doctor before the procedure is performed, as there may be bleeding, bruising, local infection, pain and swelling in the region. In these cases, as the woman is in the hospital, it is easier to prevent and fight complications with the use of medication.

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Phimosis surgery (postectomy): how it is done, recovery and risks

1 hour ago

Female phimosis: what it is, causes and treatment

3 hours ago

4 home remedies for vaginal discharge

4 hours ago

Black urine: 7 main causes and what to do

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.