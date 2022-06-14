Phimosis surgery (postectomy): how it is done, recovery and risks

Phimosis surgery, also called postectomy, aims to remove excess skin from the foreskin of the penis and is performed when other forms of treatment have not shown positive results in the treatment of phimosis.

The surgery can be done under general or local anesthesia and is a safe and simple method performed by a urologist or pediatric surgeon, being commonly indicated for boys between 7 and 10 years of age, but it can also be performed in adolescence or age. adult, although recovery can be more painful.

See the main forms of treatment for phimosis.

Benefits of phimosis surgery

Postectomy is performed when other forms of treatment have not been effective in treating phimosis and, in these cases, it brings several benefits such as:

Decrease the risk of genital infection;

Reduce the risk of urinary tract infection;

Prevent the onset of penile cancer;

In addition, removing the foreskin also appears to lower the risk of catching sexually transmitted infections, such as HPV, gonorrhea or HIV, for example. However, performing the surgery does not exempt the need to use a condom during sexual intercourse.

Care during recovery

The recovery from phimosis surgery is relatively fast and in about 10 days there is no pain or bleeding, but until the 8th day there may be a little discomfort and bleeding resulting from the erections that can occur during sleep and that is why it is recommended having this surgery in childhood, as it is an easier situation to control.

After surgery, the doctor may recommend changing the dressing the next morning, carefully removing the gauze and then washing the area with soap and water, taking care not to bleed. At the end, the anesthetic ointment recommended by the doctor must be applied and covered with a sterile gauze, so that it is always dry. Stitches are usually removed on the 8th day.

To recover faster from a circumcision, it is still recommended to take some precautions such as:

Avoid exertion in the first 3 days, and rest;

Put an ice pack on the spot to reduce swelling or when it hurts;

Correctly take the painkillers prescribed by the doctor;

In addition, in the case of adults or adolescents, it is advised not to have sexual intercourse for at least 1 month after the surgery.

Possible risks of this surgery

This surgery, when performed in a hospital environment, has few health risks and is well tolerated and has a quick recovery. However, although it is rare, complications such as bleeding, infection, narrowing of the urethral meatus, excessive or insufficient removal of the foreskin and preputial asymmetry may arise, with possible need for further surgery.