Female phimosis: what it is, causes and treatment

Female phimosis is a rare condition characterized by adhesion of the labia minora, causing them to stick together and cover the vaginal opening. In some cases, it can also cover the clitoris, decreasing sensitivity and resulting in anorgasmia and sexual changes.

Phimosis is more common in girls up to three years of age, but it can persist until around the age of 10, and the doctor recommends the use of ointments to detach the labia minora. However, in cases where the use of ointments is not sufficient, surgery may be recommended. It is very important to carry out the treatment correctly, as female phimosis can increase the chances of having urinary infections, discharge, painful urination and bad smell of urine.

What causes female phimosis

The cause of female phimosis is not yet very well established, however, it may arise due to the low concentration of female hormones, which is characteristic of childhood, and the irritation of the vagina mucosa by contact with urine or feces in the diaper.

In addition, phimosis in women can be associated with skin diseases, such as lichen planus and lichen sclerosus, mainly, which is characterized by genital changes and leads to the appearance of white lesions in the genital region. See how to identify lichen sclerosus and how to treat it.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment of female phimosis is usually started after 12 months of age with the application of an estrogen-based ointment on the affected region, about 3 times a day, for a period of 3 to 4 weeks.

Ointments for female phimosis are usually sufficient to treat the problem, however phimosis can recur and it may be necessary to reapply the ointment or resort to surgery, for example. See which ointments are used for phimosis.

When to have the surgery?

Surgery for female phimosis is most often used in cases where there is a total closure of the vagina, not allowing the girl to urinate properly, or when it was not possible to correct the problem with just the application of the ointment.

Generally, the surgery is performed under local anesthesia in the pediatrician’s office and, therefore, does not require hospitalization. The main care is to apply the antibiotic and anti-inflammatory ointments prescribed by the doctor to avoid infections. Learn how surgery for phimosis is performed.

How to speed up recovery

During the treatment for female phimosis, it is important to take some precautions such as:

perform the intimate hygiene of the child in the direction of the vagina towards the anus;

wear cotton underwear and avoid tight or tight clothing;

Use neutral soaps or indicated by the pediatrician to perform the intimate hygiene of the child, avoiding products with aromas or smells;

Prevent the child from touching the intimate area;

Put on ointment for diaper rash only in the anal area if necessary.

These precautions speed up the treatment and prevent the reappearance of phimosis, if it has already been treated with the ointment or surgery.