4 home remedies for vaginal discharge

Vaginal discharge can be treated naturally with the use of guava leaf tea and through proper nutrition as this helps the vaginal flora to return to normal. However, if the discharge persists even after 3 days of home treatment, it is advisable to go to the gynecologist.

In addition, during home treatment for vaginal discharge, condoms should be used in all sexual relations to prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Here’s what to do if you had sex without a condom.

1. Sitz bath with guava tea

A great home remedy to get rid of greenish-yellow and foul-smelling vaginal discharge or white, sour milk-like discharge are guava leaves, known by their scientific name. Psidium guajava L., as it has antiseptic and antibacterial properties, being effective in the treatment of discharge caused by diseases such as trichomoniasis and candidiasis.

Ingredients

30 g of guava leaves;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

Boil the water, turn off the heat and then add the herb and smother for 3 to 5 minutes. Then, strain and make a sitz bath with this tea, carefully washing the entire genital region. Repeat the procedure 2 to 3 times a day.

In addition, the home remedy is safe and does not cause side effects, nor does it have contraindications.

2. Guava tea and sweet broom

Thus, like guava leaves, sweet broom has antiseptic properties, in addition to being diuretic, helping to fight the cause of discharge.

Ingredients

1 handful of guava leaves;

1 handful of sweet broom leaves;

2 glasses of water.

Preparation mode

Place the guava and sweet broom leaves in a container and add boiled water. Cover, let cool and strain.

Do the intimate hygiene normally and, when you’re done, wash the area with the infusion for a few minutes. Dry with a clean, soft cloth. Washing should be repeated every day before going to bed for 1 week.

3. Garlic tea

Garlic has excellent antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties, especially helping to fight candidiasis and bacterial vaginitis.

Ingredients

1 clove of garlic;

200 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Add the minced or crushed garlic in boiling water and leave for about 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and drink, while still hot, 2 times a day. To improve the flavor of the tea, you can add grated ginger, a few drops of lemon or 1 teaspoon of honey.

4. Tea tree essential oil

Tea tree essential oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties and can be used to treat bacterial vaginitis, trichomoniasis and candidiasis.

Usage mode: To use this essential oil, it is recommended to mix 5 to 10 drops with sweet almond or coconut oil and then place the mixture on a sanitary towel. Use during the day to relieve symptoms.

Food to fight vaginal discharge

In addition to using a sitz bath, food can help treat discharge. You should invest in foods such as fruits and vegetables, avoiding the consumption of processed foods as much as possible. The most suitable foods to complement the treatment are natural yogurt, chicory, cabbage, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, broccoli, lemon, melon and pomegranate.

This type of food alters the blood pH and the female intimate region, facilitating the rebalancing of the vaginal flora. However, if the discharge persists for more than 3 days, even with home treatments, a medical consultation is recommended. Understand the meaning of the color of vaginal discharge.

See also more information about the color of each discharge in the following video: