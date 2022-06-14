Alkaptonuria: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Alkaptonuria, also called ochronosis, is a rare disease characterized by an error in the metabolism of the amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine, due to a small mutation in the DNA, resulting in the accumulation of a substance in the body that under normal conditions would not be identified in the blood.

As a consequence of the accumulation of this substance, typical signs and symptoms of the disease appear, such as darker urine, bluish ear wax, pain and stiffness in the joints and spots on the skin and ear, for example.

Alkaptonuria has no cure, however treatment helps to reduce symptoms, and it is recommended to follow a diet low in foods that contain phenylalanine and tyrosine, in addition to increasing consumption of foods rich in vitamin C, such as lemon, for example.

Symptoms of Alkaptonuria

Symptoms of alkaptonuria usually appear during childhood, when darker urine and the appearance of spots on the skin and ears, for example. However, some people only become symptomatic after age 40, which makes treatment more difficult and symptoms are often more severe.

In general, the symptoms of alkaptonuria are:

Dark, almost black urine;

bluish earwax;

Black spots on the white part of the eye, around the ear and larynx;

Deafness;

Arthritis that causes joint pain and limitation of movement;

Cartilage stiffness;

Kidney and prostate stone, in the case of men;

Heart problems.

Dark pigment can accumulate on the skin in the armpit and groin areas, which, when perspiring, can pass onto clothing. It is common for the person to have difficulty breathing due to the stiffening process of the costal cartilage and hoarseness due to the rigidity of the hyaline membrane. In the later stages of the disease, acid can build up in the veins and arteries of the heart, which can lead to serious heart problems.

The diagnosis of alkaptonuria is made through the analysis of symptoms, mainly by the characteristic dark coloration of the disease that appears in various parts of the body, in addition to laboratory tests aimed at detecting the concentration of homogentisic acid in the blood, mainly, or detecting the mutation. through molecular tests.

why does it happen

Alkaptonuria is an autosomal recessive metabolic disease characterized by the absence of the homogentisate dioxygenase enzyme due to a DNA alteration. This enzyme acts in the metabolism of an intermediate compound in the metabolism of phenylalanine and tyrosine, homogentisic acid.

Thus, due to the lack of this enzyme, this acid accumulates in the body, leading to the appearance of the symptoms of the disease, such as dark urine due to the presence of homogentisic acid in the urine, the appearance of bluish or dark spots on the face and eye, and pain and stiffness of the joints.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for alkaptonuria is aimed at relieving symptoms, as it is a recessive genetic disease. Thus, the use of analgesics or anti-inflammatories may be recommended to relieve joint pain and cartilage stiffness, in addition to physiotherapy sessions, which can be done with corticosteroid infiltration, to improve the mobility of the affected joints.

In addition, it is recommended to follow a diet low in phenylalanine and tyrosine, as they are precursors of homogentisic acid, so it is recommended to avoid the consumption of cashew nuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, avocado, mushrooms, egg whites. , banana, milk and beans, for example.

Intake of vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, is also suggested as a treatment as it is shown to be effective in reducing the accumulation of brown pigments in cartilage and the development of arthritis.