Blood fat: what it is, causes, how to identify and treat

Blood fat corresponds to the high concentration of triglycerides in the body, which is usually caused by a diet rich in fat and low in fiber, but which can also happen due to genetic factors, hypothyroidism, type 2 diabetes or a sedentary lifestyle, for example.

When there is fat in the blood, the health consequences can be serious, such as increased risk of stroke, hardening of arterial walls and development of heart disease, in addition to the risk of inflammation in the pancreas.

To reduce blood fat levels, and thus avoid possible complications, the treatment recommended by cardiology should be carried out, which may indicate a healthier diet, with natural foods and the beginning of regular physical activities. In more severe cases, it may still be necessary to use drugs such as fenofibrate or gemfibrozil.

main symptoms

Blood fat only shows symptoms when it is associated with genetic factors, and in this case, yellowish or whitish blisters may appear on the skin, especially in the face region and around the retina.

As the symptoms of fat in the blood are not present in other causes, this condition is usually only identified if the person undergoes a routine blood test.

Possible causes

The main cause of blood fat is poor diet and sedentary lifestyle, however, it is important to be aware of other possible causes such as:

Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes;

hypothyroidism;

Metabolic syndrome;

Side effects of medications such as retinoids, steroids, beta blockers and diuretics.

To confirm the cause of fat in the blood, the general practitioner may order a test called a lipidogram, in which the values ​​of triglycerides, LDL, HDL, VLDL and total cholesterol will be observed. See what the results of this exam mean.

This test is performed using blood, and for its performance the person must fast for 9 to 12 hours straight before the test. The doctor responsible for the request will provide the necessary guidance if the person needs to take any medicine or eat a special diet.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for blood fat starts with a balanced diet, which includes natural foods such as fruits, vegetables, grains and vegetables, avoiding processed and frozen products whenever possible.

In addition, it may be recommended that the person start a physical activity, such as walking or running for example. Check out other tips on how to reduce blood fat.

In cases where the blood fat index is associated with high cholesterol, or presents an increased risk to the person due to another health condition that already exists, it may also be necessary to use medicines such as atorvastatin calcium, simvastatin, fenofibrate or gemfibrozil. , which decrease the production of triglycerides in the body, in addition to inhibiting their absorption.

Nutritionist Tatiana Zanin explains how excess blood fat happens and talks about the best diet to reduce triglycerides:

home treatment options

In conjunction with medical recommendations, making use of home remedies can help reduce the amount of fat in the blood, as they act in the absorption of triglycerides and bad cholesterol in the body.

The following are 4 teas that can be used, with medical supervision:

1. Garcinia cambogia tea

Garcinia cambogia is an antioxidant medicinal plant, which can be considered a fat blocker, in addition to reducing the absorption of carbohydrates by the body, which contributes to reducing the levels of triglycerides in the blood.

Ingredients

3 garcinia cambogia fruits;

500 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Add the ingredients and let it boil for 15 minutes. Wait for it to cool, strain and drink 1 cup of this tea every 8 hours.

The consumption of this tea is not recommended for children under 12 and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

2. Green tea

Green tea can help reduce high triglycerides because it has properties that accelerate the breakdown of fat.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of green tea;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the green tea to the cup of boiling water, cover and rest for about 5 minutes. Then strain and drink at least 4 cups a day.

3. Parsley tea

Parsley is rich in antioxidants, so it can be used to help reduce blood fat levels.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of fresh parsley;

250 ml of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Let the parsley stand in boiling water for 10 minutes. Then strain and drink up to 3 cups a day.

4. Turmeric tea

Turmeric tea acts as a home remedy to lower triglycerides, due to its antioxidant property it can help reduce blood fat.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Put the water and turmeric together, cover, and let it rest for 10 minutes, strain and drink 2 to 4 cups of the tea a day.