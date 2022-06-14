Is using microwave bad? (and how to use it correctly)

According to the WHO, the use of microwaves to heat food does not pose any health risk, even during pregnancy, because the radiation is reflected by the metallic material of the device and is contained inside, not spreading.

In addition, the radiation does not stay in the food either, as the heating occurs by the movement of water particles and not by the absorption of rays and, therefore, any type of food, such as popcorn or baby food, can be prepared in the microwave without any health hazard.

How microwaves can affect health

Microwaves are a type of radiation that has a higher frequency than radio waves, and are used in various day-to-day devices, allowing the operation of television and radar, as well as communication between various current navigation systems. In this way, they are a type of frequency that has been studied for several years, to ensure that it is completely safe for health.

However, in order to be safe, microwave radiation must be kept below certain levels determined by various international standards, and therefore, every piece of equipment, which uses microwaves, must be tested before it goes out to the public.

If microwave radiation were released at high levels, it could cause heating of the tissues of the human body and even make it difficult for blood to circulate in more sensitive places such as the eyes or testicles, for example. Even so, the person would need to be exposed for a long time.

How the microwave protects against radiation

The microwave design ensures that radiation cannot escape to the outside, as it is constructed with metallic material that effectively reflects microwaves, keeping them inside the appliance and preventing them from passing to the outside. In addition, as the glass allows the passage of microwaves, a protective metal mesh is also placed.

The only places in the microwave that can sometimes release some radiation are the thin openings around the door, and even then, the levels of radiation released are far below any international standard, making them safe for health.

Adhesive door net

How to ensure that the microwave does not affect your health

Although microwaves are safe when they leave the factory, over time the material can degrade and allow some radiation to pass through.

Thus, to ensure that the microwave is not harmful to health, it is important to take some precautions, such as:

Make sure the door is closing properly;

properly; Check that the adhesive mesh on the door is not damaged with cracks, rust or other signs of degradation;

with cracks, rust or other signs of degradation; Report any damage to the inside or outside of the microwave to the manufacturer or a technician;

to the manufacturer or a technician; Keeping the microwave clean no remains of dry food, especially on the door;

no remains of dry food, especially on the door; uuse microwave-safe containerswhich contain symbols that indicate that they are proper.

If the microwave is damaged, it is important to avoid using it until it has been repaired by a qualified technician.