Is cracking your neck bad for you?

Cracking your neck can be harmful if not performed correctly or if it occurs too often. In addition, if done too forcefully, it can damage the nerves at the site, which can be extremely painful and make it difficult or impossible to move the neck.

Feeling like you need to crack your neck can be a result of hypermobility, which is when your joints have a greater than normal range of motion. When you crack your neck too often, the ligaments in your joints can become permanently stretched, putting you at greater risk of developing osteoarthritis. Learn what it is, what the symptoms are and how to treat osteoarthritis.

In addition, the neck contains many important blood vessels, which can be punctured when the neck is snapped too hard or too often, and blood clots can also occur in these vessels, which can be dangerous as it blocks blood flow to the neck. brain.

What Happens When You Crack Your Neck

When the neck is cracked, the joints stretch, allowing small gas bubbles found in the liquid that lubricates them to be released abruptly, causing the noise. This makes cracking the neck appear to release pressure in the area.

‘Cause you feel relief when you snap your neck

Studies prove that having your neck cracked by a physical therapist can have a positive mental effect, because many people associate squeaky sounds with releasing pressure and successfully adjusting a joint.

In addition, cracking the neck releases endorphins in the region of the joints, which are substances that help control pain and give a feeling of satisfaction and pleasure.

When to go to the physical therapist

People who crack their necks regularly, and never feel satisfied, may need treatment to realign their joints, which can help lessen the urge to crack their necks all the time.

In addition, these people should also see their doctor if they notice any unusual swelling in the neck, which could be a sign of fluid buildup, injury or infection, if they experience pain in the neck joint, especially chronic pain that has no apparent cause or if the joints start to become less mobile due to age or a condition such as osteoarthritis.

