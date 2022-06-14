Catabolism: What It Is, Why It Happens, and How to Avoid it

Catabolism is a metabolic process of the body that aims to produce simple molecules from more complex ones, such as the production of amino acids from proteins, which will be used in other processes of the body.

For the body to function properly, catabolism must happen together with anabolism, which corresponds to the process in which simple molecules are transformed into more complex molecules, favoring muscle mass gain, for example.

Catabolism happens naturally, however there are situations that favor this process and lead to a decrease in muscle mass, such as prolonged fasting, excessive training or insomnia.

why does it happen

Catabolism is a natural metabolic process in the body that aims to produce simpler molecules and energy so that the body can function properly. Catabolism usually happens during the digestive process, in which the food consumed is processed into simpler compounds so that they can be stored, absorbed or transformed into energy that is used in metabolic processes.

For the body to stay in balance, catabolism and anabolism processes need to happen in parallel, however there are some situations in which catabolic reactions happen more often than anabolic reactions, which can result in loss of muscle mass.

When muscle catabolism can happen

Muscle catabolism can happen more easily in people who:

They go a long time without eating;

They train too much and don’t get enough rest;

They have inadequate food;

They are very stressed.

Catabolism can happen because in these situations the catabolic reactions do not happen due to the food, but to substances that are already present in the body, such as the proteins present in the muscles, which are used with the objective of the organism obtaining energy, muscle wasting.

Understand how metabolism works.

How to avoid muscle catabolism

To avoid muscle catabolism, it is important to avoid prolonged fasting and to have a correct and balanced diet, so that the anabolic and catabolic reactions are balanced, thus avoiding the loss of muscle mass. On the other hand, to avoid catabolism and gain lean mass, it is important to favor anabolism, being recommended:

Before and after training it is important to have a diet rich in carbohydrates and proteins, for example, because these compounds, through catabolic reactions, are transformed into glucose (energy) and amino acids that are used in anabolic reactions to promote muscle growth. Check out a complete menu to gain muscle mass;

In some cases, the nutritionist may recommend the use of supplements that favor muscle mass gain, as they provide simpler compounds and that, through anabolic reactions, promote the formation of more complex compounds, such as proteins, for example. Thus, the nutritionist can recommend the use of BCAA, maltodextrin, dextrose, whey protein or glutamine, for example, according to the person's objective and intensity of physical activities practiced. See which are the top supplements to gain muscle mass.

It is also recommended avoid drinking alcohol as alcohol can favor catabolism, promoting the loss of lean mass;

It is also important to avoid stressful situations, because in these situations there is usually an increase in the concentration of the hormone cortisol in the blood, which can favor catabolism, for example. Thus, it is interesting to carry out activities that promote relaxation, such as watching a movie or walking outdoors, for example.

In addition, it is important to respect the rest periods after training and sleep well, so that there is no muscle overload and gives the body time to restore the energies necessary for the proper functioning of the body.